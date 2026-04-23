Grain Management Announces Strategic Transaction to Scale Spectrotel Through Partnership with Charlesbank and Combination with AireSpring

Grain to realize value while reinvesting alongside Charlesbank Capital Partners; combination with AireSpring positions the platform for accelerated expansion in managed network services

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and communications, today announced a strategic transaction involving Spectrotel Holding, LLC ("Spectrotel"), a leading provider of managed network services and connectivity solutions. As part of the transaction, funds managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank"), a middle-market private investment firm focused on management-led buyouts and growth investments, will make a new strategic investment in Spectrotel, with Grain reinvesting alongside to support the company's next phase of growth.

Concurrently, Spectrotel will combine with AireSpring, a premier provider of global connectivity, managed services, and network infrastructure solutions, creating a scaled, differentiated managed network services platform with enhanced global reach and capabilities.

Grain originally invested in Spectrotel and partnered with management to transform the business into a leading provider of technology-enabled managed network services. Under Grain's ownership, Spectrotel expanded its platform, enhanced its service capabilities, and strengthened its position in the distributed enterprise and mid-market segments.

"Grain has been a thoughtful and consistent partner in helping us evolve Spectrotel from an aggregator to a leading managed network service provider with a more scalable platform," said Ross Artale, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrotel. "Their strategic perspective and long-term approach to value creation have enabled us to invest with confidence in our technology, our offerings, and our customer experience. As we enter this next chapter with Charlesbank and combine with AireSpring, we are well-positioned to build on that momentum and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

"Spectrotel exemplifies our approach to building durable, high-performing platforms in areas of the market where deep sector expertise and disciplined execution matter most," said Jenny Kashdan, Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Investments at Grain. "From the outset, we focused on strengthening the company's capabilities, expanding its addressable market, and positioning the business for multiple paths to long-term value creation. This transaction reflects the strength of that foundation, and we are excited to continue supporting the platform alongside Charlesbank and the management team as it scales into its next phase of growth."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Spectrotel, Charlesbank, and Grain. Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to Spectrotel and Grain, while Latham & Watkins and Wilkinson Barker Knauer served as legal counsel to Charlesbank. Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird as legal counsel to AireSpring in connection with this transaction.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

About Airespring

AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering connectivity, networking, and security solutions to enterprises in more than 190 countries via contracts with more than 265 carriers and ISPs. Operating through a 100% channel-exclusive model, AireSpring provides a comprehensive portfolio including managed global connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, enterprise mobility, and unified communications. Its AI-powered IT service management platform, AIreCONTROL, provides single pane of glass visibility, automation, and lifecycle management across complex, multi-vendor networks.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management as of 12/31/25. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. For more information, visit charlesbank.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE Grain Management, LLC