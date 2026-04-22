Grain Management Announces Sale of Quintillion to GCI, Advancing Alaska's Critical Fiber Infrastructure

Reflects a disciplined approach to building, scaling, and realizing value in mission-critical, resilient digital infrastructure platforms

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and communications, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Quintillion, a leading provider of subsea and terrestrial fiber infrastructure in Alaska, to GCI Holdings, LLC ("GCI").

Quintillion operates a strategically important fiber network spanning some of the most remote and challenging environments in North America. Under Grain's ownership, the company advanced the development of resilient, high-capacity infrastructure designed to support mission-critical connectivity across Alaska, serving carriers, government, healthcare, and enterprise customers.

"Grain has been a strong and supportive partner as we built and expanded Quintillion's network in one of the most demanding operating environments in the world," said Mac McHale, President of Quintillion. "Their long-term approach and sector expertise enabled us to strengthen our platform and deliver critical connectivity across Alaska. We're excited about the opportunity to continue that momentum with GCI."

"We are proud of the progress Quintillion has made in building and scaling a highly differentiated fiber platform in Alaska," said Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain Management. "This outcome reflects our disciplined approach to value creation: underwriting for resilience, partnering with strong management teams, and strategically scaling infrastructure in markets where deep sector expertise creates an advantage. We view monetization as a continuous process, and this transaction positions the asset for its next phase of growth with an operator uniquely equipped to enhance its reach and reliability."

The combination of Quintillion's network with GCI's statewide operations is expected to enhance reliability, resiliency, and reach of critical communications infrastructure across Alaska, including in support of public safety and national security applications. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Bank Street Group LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Morgan Lewis is serving as legal advisor to Quintillion. TD Securities is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts and O'Melveny & Myers are serving as legal advisor to GCI Liberty.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

About Quintillion

Quintillion is a leading communications infrastructure provider in Alaska, providing subsea and terrestrial fiber connectivity primarily on a wholesale basis. Upon completion of planned expansion, the company's total network will span over 3,316 route miles, comprised of 2,341 miles of subsea and 824 miles of terrestrial fiber. The existing network has 80.4% remaining capacity to address digital equity needs across Alaska. Quintillion operates a complementary subsea and terrestrial fiber network designed to deliver high‑capacity, resilient connectivity across the state. Quintillion's network supports carriers, healthcare providers, educational institutions, public safety organizations, and other mission‑critical customers through long‑term, contracted relationships.

Contact:

Grain Management Public Relations

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SOURCE Grain Management, LLC