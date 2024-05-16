Grain Processing Corporation Honored with 2023 Pinnacle Award

MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), part of the KENT® Corporation family of companies, is proud to announce it received Union Pacific Railroad's prestigious 2023 Pinnacle Award.

The award recognizes Union Pacific customers who safely transport chemicals by rail and who have implemented release prevention protocols, created corrective action plans and have had zero non-accident releases of hazardous materials.

"Safety is not just a priority, it's a core value at GPC, and we are pleased to be among the distinguished companies to have received the 2023 Pinnacle Award," said Brian Peters, Sr. Vice President of Operations at GPC. "We are fully committed to safely transporting chemicals to safeguard the environment and the communities along our rail network."

About Grain Processing Corporation

GPC's primary products include high-purity alcohols, corn starches, maltodextrins, and corn syrup solids. GPC sells to customers that use GPC ingredients for beverage alcohol, food products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial starch applications.

