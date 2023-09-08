Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.22 billion during 2022-2027, Increase in demand for grain storage to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grain silos and ancillary equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain storage drives the grain silos and ancillary equipment market. Factors like increased food production and greater population results in greater demand for storage facilities such as high-quality grain silos and ancillary equipment. For instance, in the US, on-farm storage capacity and off-farm storage capacity reached 15.58 billion bushels and 11.822 billion bushels, respectively, in 2022. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of grain silos and ancillary equipment market in the US, which ensure large-scale secure storage of food with the options of temperature and pest control. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the grain silos and ancillary equipment market during the forecast period.  The market is segmented by Type (Grain silos and Ancillary equipment), Application (Grain transportation and Grain storage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the grain silos and ancillary equipment market: Ag Growth International Inc., AGCO Corp., Ahrens Group Pty Ltd., Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chief Industries Inc., CST Industries Inc., Henan Haokebang Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Kepler Weber SA, Kotzur Pty. Ltd., Mysilo Grain Storage Systems Inc. Co., Nelson Silos, P W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG, Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd., Satake Corp., Sioux Steel Co., Sukup Manufacturing Co., Superior Manufacturing LLC, Symaga SA, and Silos Cordoba SL
  • Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.49% YOY growth in 2023.

Trend

  • The growing focus on galvanized grain silos is an emerging grain silos and ancillary equipment market trend.

Challenges

  • Constant fluctuations in raw material prices challenge the growth of the grain silos and ancillary equipment market. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The grain silos type segment held the largest grain silos and ancillary equipment market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The segment will witness considerable growth as they are used to storing large quantities of grains for long periods. Increasing demand from the agriculture sector and food industries is likely to become a key contributor to the grain silos segment during the forecast period.  Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Grain Silos And Ancillary Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.49

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ag Growth International Inc., AGCO Corp., Ahrens Group Pty Ltd., Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chief Industries Inc., CST Industries Inc., Henan Haokebang Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Kepler Weber SA, Kotzur Pty. Ltd., Mysilo Grain Storage Systems Inc. Co., Nelson Silos, P W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG, Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd., Satake Corp., Sioux Steel Co., Sukup Manufacturing Co., Superior Manufacturing LLC, Symaga SA, and Silos Cordoba SL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
