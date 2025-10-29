GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Oct 29, 2025, 10:17 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.26 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2025

This dividend reflects Grainger's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

About Grainger
 W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2024 revenue of $17.2 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

