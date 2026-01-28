GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.26 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2026.

This dividend reflects Grainger's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2024 revenue of $17.2 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.