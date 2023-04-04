Grainger named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023

Welcoming culture and strong ethics earn national recognition

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced its designation as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023 — the second consecutive year the company received the recognition.

"Each day, the Grainger team is resolute in embracing our purpose — We Keep the World Working® — to serve millions of customers across the globe, and support each other," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our efforts to ensure Grainger is a place where everyone can have a fulfilling and meaningful career."

Of Grainger's U.S. team members, 89 percent believe that Grainger is a great place to work, 91 percent feel that management's business practices are ethical and honest, and 94 percent of team members say they feel welcome when they join the company.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work® analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Grainger U.S. team members are eligible to participate in a wide variety of benefits designed to address the needs of team members. These benefits include competitive and comprehensive family and individual health coverage, wellbeing support, educational assistance, extended parental leave, an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution and a three to one team member matching gifts program for qualifying charitable organizations. Over the past year, Grainger has again enhanced its offerings to continue meeting the needs of its team members and their families.

The Company was also recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine and made the lists for Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ and Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ for 2022.

To learn more about a career with Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com. For more information on Grainger's wellbeing benefits for team members, visit graingertotalrewards.com.

To read more about why team members say Grainger is a great workplace, visit Grainger's Great Place to Work profile.

To see the full list of the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For," visit greatplacetowork.com .

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work ®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

From Fortune. ©2023 @2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, W.W. Grainger.

