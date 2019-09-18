Grains Innovation Fund Now Accepting Applications

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers, is now accepting applications for the 2020 Grains Innovation Fund. The Grains Innovation Fund supports the development of novel new uses of Ontario grains and encourages innovation from Ontario companies.

The Fund is an opportunity for organizations with innovative projects or programs that use Ontario grains. Projects that satisfy the eligibility criteria for the Grains Innovation Fund can receive up to 60% of the cost of the project, up to a maximum of $50,000.

"The Grains Innovation Fund, officially launched in 2010, has supported 45 projects to date with over $1.2 million in funding," says Nicole Mackellar, market development manager at Grain Farmers of Ontario. "The program is designed to help support companies who are interested in using local ingredients in their products and supporting local farmers. From product development to marketing campaigns to website design, the program is designed to help companies share the story of their use and support of local grain."

Eligible projects must either open new markets for Ontario grains, expand the use and demand for Ontario grains, promote Ontario grains as the best choice, identity preserve varieties for novel uses, and/or increase the value (premiums) for Ontario grains.

"We are pleased to support new initiatives and growth opportunities this year through the fund and invite all companies with new and exciting products to apply," says Mackellar. "Last year's success stories include a pioneering blockchain project, as well as a project expanding demand for Ontario corn through growing overseas markets for Ontario corn-fed beef."

Applications for the Grains Innovation Fund must be submitted by Nov. 1, 2019. Information about the fund and the application process is available at https://gfo.ca/market-development/ or by contacting Nicole Mackellar, market development manager at nmackellar@gfo.ca or 1-519-767-4124.

Grain Farmers of Ontario

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover over 6 million acres of farmland across the province, generate over $2.5 billion in farm gate receipts, result in over $9 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 40,000 jobs in the province.

