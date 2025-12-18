NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec, a global leader in architecture, engineering, construction and owners (AECO) software solutions, is pleased to announce Innovate2BUILD, its annual global virtual summit dedicated to accelerating AECO innovation through AI and automation. This two-day, free global event brings together architects, engineers, constructors, owners, fabricators, and technologists to explore the technologies reshaping how projects are designed, built, and delivered.

Graitec Announces Innovate2BUILD 2026: Accelerating AECO Innovation through AI & Automation

As digital transformation continues redefining the built environment, Innovate2BUILD provides a critical platform for forward-thinking AECO professionals to gain insights, share strategies, and engage with leaders shaping the future of practice.

What Is Innovate2BUILD?

Innovate2BUILD is Graitec's global virtual event designed to help AECO and manufacturing teams harness the power of emerging technologies. Over two days, participants will explore how artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven workflows are unlocking new levels of efficiency, precision, and collaboration.

"Our customers are navigating an extraordinary moment of change, and they're looking for clarity, confidence, and practical strategies. Innovate2BUILD was created to deliver exactly that. Through the lens of AI and automation, we're helping AECO professionals rethink how they work, strengthen their digital foundations, and accelerate their path toward more sustainable, efficient, and predictable project delivery."

— Manuel Liedot, CEO, Graitec

Why This Event Matters

AI and automation are accelerating change across the built environment, transforming expectations for design, engineering, construction, and operations. Innovate2BUILD equips attendees with:

Insight into high-impact technologies driving industry evolution





Proven workflows and strategies from leading practitioners





Meaningful engagement with industry innovators and future-focused thinkers





Opportunities to challenge convention and explore new approaches

Featured Speakers

Graitec is proud to welcome the industry's most influential voices at the intersection of design, technology, and digital transformation.

Phillip G. Bernstein, FAIA, NOMA, LEED AP

Deputy Dean and Professor, Yale School of Architecture

Former Autodesk vice president and a leading voice on digital practice, Phil Bernstein will present "Scales of Intelligence: AI, Agency, and Architecture." His keynote examines how AI introduces autonomy into workflows reshaping authorship, responsibility, and the identity of architectural practice.

Randy Deutsch, FAIA

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Architect, educator, and AI researcher, Randy Deutsch is the author of six influential books on technology, design, and practice. Randy will present "How, Where and Why to Innovate through AI" and how AI is reshaping AECO from smart assistants and risk-management tools to generative and predictive technologies that enhance building performance, user safety, and firm productivity.

Dr. Luciana Burdi, Intl. Assoc. AIA, CCM, MCPPO, NAC, FCMAA

Chief Infrastructure Officer, Massachusetts Port Authority

Luciana Burdi is responsible for development, administration and execution of the capital investment program for all Massport facilities, which include the airports, terminals and other properties. She manages the in-house design and design technologies integration for capital programs, including its shift to be a more innovative, progressive, data and design technology-driven department. She will present "From Standards to Strategy: How Massport Is Future-Proofing Infrastructure Delivery."

Industry Presenters

Alongside the keynote speakers, Innovate2BUILD will feature industry experts who will share real-world implementations, challenges, workflows, and lessons learned.

Alexandra Pollock, Senior Director of CORE studio of Thornton Tomasetti

Ayse Polat, Regional VDC Manager NY, Turner Construction

Dan Reynolds, Principal & AI Leader of Walter P Moore

Dylan Quan, Infrastructure & Buildings Market BIM Manager of Kiewit Engineering Group Inc.

Kevin Fielding, BIM and Design Technologies Director of Sheppard Robson

Mairead Gallagher Morgan, BIM Lead UK/EMEA of Grimshaw

Marie Grieve, Global Vice Chair of Women in BIM

Nirva Fereshetian, Principal & Chief Information Officer of CBT Architects

Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry & Research of Dodge Data & Analytics

Plus more to come!

Who Should Attend

The event is designed for AECO and manufacturing professionals looking to elevate their digital capabilities, including architects & engineers, construction leaders & VDC specialists, BIM & Digital Practice Managers, and others exploring the impact of AI and automation.

Attendance is free with registration required. Most sessions will be presented in English and livestreamed globally, with select sessions available in French, Spanish, and Polish.

Save the Date

Save your spot and register now here!

About Graitec

Graitec is a global leader in AEC and manufacturing software, operating in 12 countries. Graitec's portfolio—including Ideate Software, Strucsoft, Data Connect, and Advance Design—paired with expert consulting and implementation services, empowers teams to design, build, and operate with confidence.

As long-standing partners with Autodesk, Graitec delivers integrated, future-focused workflows that help teams work smarter, faster, and more sustainably.

Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro

[email protected] | (212) 465-8734

SOURCE Graitec