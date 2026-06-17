GRAL DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Grail, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Defendants' Refusal to Share Detailed NHS-Galleri Data, Potentially Concealing Adverse Trendlines From Investors

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 13, 2025 through February 19, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

GRAL shares lost $51.32 per share, plunging 50.55% in a single trading session after Grail admitted its NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The Court has set August 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Data Withholding Strategy

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, Grail's leadership deliberately withheld detailed results from the NHS-Galleri trial's prevalent screening round, citing the need to protect "the integrity of the trial as a whole." The action claims this justification masked a more troubling reality: the concealed data allegedly contained trendlines suggesting the trial's three-year screening duration was insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers.

When analysts pressed for specifics, management repeatedly deflected. On the Q1 2025 earnings call, executives confirmed the positive predictive value was "substantially higher" than 43% but stated: "We're not sharing what that number is." As alleged, this selective disclosure pattern allowed the Company to promote favorable metrics while burying unfavorable signals about clinical utility.

Selective Transparency in Multi-Cancer Early Detection

The securities action highlights a pattern common in diagnostic companies: sharing favorable test performance metrics while withholding clinical outcome data that would temper investor enthusiasm.

Management promoted PPV, specificity (99.5%), and cancer signal of origin accuracy (88%) as evidence the test was "working in the real world"

The complaint alleges these metrics, while accurate in isolation, obscured the critical question of whether Galleri could demonstrate a measurable reduction in late-stage cancer diagnoses

these metrics, while accurate in isolation, obscured the critical question of whether Galleri could demonstrate a measurable reduction in late-stage cancer diagnoses Defendants repeatedly cited "safeguard[ing]" participants and trial integrity as reasons for nondisclosure, the lawsuit contends

The Company acknowledged only after the trial failed that "a longer follow-up time" was probably necessary

At no point during the Class Period did management disclose that internal trendlines suggested the primary endpoint was at risk, as alleged in the action

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company selectively discloses favorable screening metrics while withholding data about the achievability of a trial's primary clinical endpoint, shareholders cannot make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GRAL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GRAL stock or securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed that the NHS-Galleri trial's primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV cancer reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP