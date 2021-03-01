GRAM Applauds FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

"GRAM is proud to play a critical role in supporting Johnson & Johnson in the battle against COVID-19," said GRAM President and CEO Tom Ross. "Our team is enthusiastic, dedicated and focused on supporting the fight against COVID-19 and we are honored to play a role in this very important mission."

GRAM is well-equipped with sophisticated facilities and state of the art equipment to support the manufacturing of this COVID-19 vaccine. By performing advanced aseptic fill and finishing services, GRAM is helping to ensure its supply of COVID-19 vaccine is available for the market. To do so, GRAM is utilizing its world-class large-scale fill/finish facility located in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics, small molecules and vaccines, GRAM's advanced technology and staff supports pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory filing.

Follow GRAM on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



Contact:

Kristen Leen

(484) 385-2952

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Related Links

https://www.grandriverasepticmfg.com

