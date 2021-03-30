GRAM Attains European GMP Certification for Commercial Aseptic Fill/Finish Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading injectable contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that the company was recently audited by the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) and issued European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) certificate. This recognition signifies that GRAM's manufacturing facility and processes are in compliance with GMP requirements and highlights GRAM's readiness to provide commercial aseptic fill/finish services within the European market. The certification was granted after virtual inspection in January 2021.

"GRAM is well-known for safely and reliably producing life-saving injectable drug products, and we are delighted to be able to bring our commitment to manufacturing quality pharmaceutical products to the European market," said Colleen Herczak, Vice President of Quality at GRAM. "We strongly believe in responsible growth and are incredibly fortunate to now have the increased ability to broaden our impact and make a difference in even more people's lives."