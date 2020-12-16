GRAM Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) that it is filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

The company has recently agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $20 million dollars.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) investors that purchased between 07/24/2013 and 02/24/2017

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that the company made publicly filed statements that contained material misrepresentations because its officers were aware of the fact that a subsidiary of the company paid bribes to Alejandro Toledo, the former president of Peru, as a means to secure participation in a construction project.

