GRAM Makes Major Investment in Additional Advanced Equipment to Meet Continued Demand

New equipment will significantly increase GRAM's future capacity Tweet this

"We are excited that GRAM's commitment to exceptional results has led to the need to continue to increase our capacity so soon after we completed our large-scale facility expansion," said Tom Ross, President and CEO of GRAM. "This new equipment will afford GRAM the flexibility and capacity to continue delivering for our customers using world class equipment that is supported by talented, agile team members."

"The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is being challenged – now more than ever – to be more cost effective and to reduce timelines for life-saving drugs," said Andre Zdunczyk, regional business development director for USA Bausch+Ströbel. "CDMOs, like GRAM, that are well-equipped to operate in a fast-paced environment without sacrificing quality are great partners for improving time to market."

While GRAM continues to invest in sophisticated technology, the CDMO is also dedicating more resources to its expanding team. GRAM added nearly 100 new employees in 2020 and will continue to grow to serve new client demand and as equipment and facilities expand.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a modern parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics, small molecules and vaccines, GRAM's advanced technology and nimble staff supports pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory filing.

Follow GRAM on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Chelsea Keeton

616.678.2400

[email protected]

Source:

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Related Links:

grandriverasepticmfg.com

SOURCE Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing