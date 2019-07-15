Grambling State Launches New Dining Program with Magic Johnson's SodexoMAGIC

"The best part of our new program is that we, as students, are driving the design," said Steven Wilson, rising senior and President of the University's Student Government Association. "I'm grateful to President Gallot and the entire administration for how they've helped turn our comments, emails, and surveys into an experience that supports all of our students."

Grambling State Partners with SodexoMAGIC

The University's partnership comes as a result of a collaborative RFP process where students, faculty and staff weighed in on proposals from America's leading dining service providers. The winning finalist, SodexoMAGIC, is well known for its chairman, NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and its service to universities and corporate clients that include Delta Airlines, the Walt Disney Company, the Federal Reserve Bank, and Toyota.

"This agreement is a great example of what is possible when Universities put our students first," said Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State. "We are fortunate to collaborate with a partner, like SodexoMAGIC who understands the holistic needs of our students."

The partnership will include a two-year overhaul of campus dining facilities and the launch of new program features that include:

New menus overseen by Chef G. Garvin , nationally acclaimed TV host, author, and NAACP Image Award winner

, nationally acclaimed TV host, author, and NAACP Image Award winner A New mobile app feature for ordering takeout and made-to-order items

Allergen-friendly meal programs to support vegetarians and other specialized dietary needs.

The deal connects SodexoMAGIC and the University for a five-year partnership that will yield a $51 million return on investment and includes a five-year option to renew.

"We are proud to partner with the Grambling State community and excited about investing in the students," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson, NBA hall of famer and chairman of SodexoMAGIC. "My team is committed to providing excellent service that the Grambling students, staff, and community deserve so they can continue leading efforts to change the world in sports, technology, and in business."

New Dining Program Brings Facility Renovations for Grambling State

As a part of the five-year partnership, Grambling State's campus will receive $6.7 million in facility updates and additions that include:

A Steak & Shake food truck addition in early Fall 2019;

Renovations to the student union food court (Tiger Express);

The addition of national brands Chick-fil-a, Firehouse Subs, and Pizza Hut, to be completed November 2019 ;

; A full-scale renovation of McCall Dining Hall during the Summer of 2020; and

The addition of a campus Starbucks planned for a 2021 opening.

"As we make history with our new library and academic programs, we know that our student experience has to match the same levels of excellence," said Martin Lemelle, the University's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited about what this partnership means for students today and for the generations to come."

Student Feedback Drives the Future of Grambling State Dining

Through a 12-month research effort, students, faculty, alumni, and staff collaborated in the vendor selection and program design for the future of Grambling State's dining program. In addition to the formal RFP, the research included:

A meta-analysis of dining contracts throughout Louisiana and the Southeast;

and the Southeast; Campus surveys that engaged more than 20 percent of students and faculty;

Student focus groups and weekly meetings led by the Student Government Association to assess the campus needs and capture ideas.

Key findings from the University's research included:

71% expressed interest in new major brand food options including Chick-fil-a as the #1 student choice

69% of respondents requested increasing food variety

56% of respondents suggested increasing dining service hours

More than 50% of respondents shared that they participate in a specialized diet (e.g. keto, gluten-free, vegan/vegetarian)

For interviews or more information on Grambling State's new dining program, email Jovan Hackley at mediarelations@gram.edu or call (318) 243-5012.

About Grambling State University

Grambling State University, located in Grambling Louisiana, is a historically black university founded in 1901. The University has been accredited by 13 accrediting associations and holds accreditations in all programs required by the Louisiana Board of Regents. The 590-acre campus offers 43 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Grambling State University is a member of the University of Louisiana System. For more information visit gram.edu.

About SodexoMAGIC

SodexoMAGIC was formed in 2006 through a joint venture between Magic Food Provisions (MFP), which is owned by NBA all-star Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Sodexo to provide food and facilities management services to businesses, hospitals, schools and universities. SodexoMAGIC was founded with the purpose of empowering the communities it serves, creating opportunity by hiring locally and purchasing goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses. With a 51 percent ownership interest by MFP, SodexoMAGIC has been certified as a minority-owned and managed company by the Minority Supplier Development Council and the Southern California Minority Business Development Council, Inc. The joint venture employs over 6,500 people at approximately 50 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Grambling State University

Related Links

http://www.gram.edu

