Grambling State Launches Online Degree Completion Program for Working Adults and Stop-Outs

GRAMBLING, La., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grambling State University announced today the launch of Grambling Global Academy, a major new initiative to help adults finish their bachelor's degree through access to low-cost, online courses no matter where they reside.The new initiative is a partnership with StraighterLine, which provides affordable, self-paced courses to help learners persist toward their degree.

"The bachelor's degree represents a lifeline to economic security for millions of workers facing uncertainty during the current economic crisis, and state universities have a responsibility to help working adults with some college and no degree get across the finish line," said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot.

"This new initiative is about helping learners across the country—including military service members and working adults who have relocated for work—to conveniently access and complete the coursework they need to finish their degree," said Dr. Roshunda Belton, chair of the Department of History, where the program is housed.

According to a 2019 report by Strada Education Network, Lumina Foundation and Gallup Research, more than 31 million U.S. adults have left college without receiving a credential. In the wake of the global pandemic, the recession continues to disproportionately impact those without a degree. According to September data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the unemployment rate was nearly twice as high for people with some college but no degree, compared to those with a bachelor's degree or higher.

Grambling Global Academy will be available to current General Studies students and returning students to Grambling State University. Tuition is $125 per month and delivered through the StraighterLine platform. In addition to access to self-paced, mobile-friendly courses, the all-in subscription price includes e-textbooks, online tutoring and access to support services seven days a week. Students can begin enrolling now in Grambling Global Academy.

"The research is clear that completing a college degree makes an enormous difference in terms of long-term career potential, earnings and economic security—and this moment of economic uncertainty is a critical time for millions of returning learners to complete their studies," said Burck Smith, StraighterLine's founder and CEO. "Grambling State has recognized that by providing low-cost, low-risk courses, learners can continue their education and get back on track toward a bachelor's degree."

Students interested in learning more about Grambling State University and Grambling Global Academy can email [email protected], call 318-274-2256 or visit https://global.gram.edu/ .

Grambling State University, located in Grambling, Louisiana, is a historically black university founded in 1901 that combines the academic strengths of a major university with the benefits of a small college. This combination enables students to grow and learn in a serene and positive environment. The 590-acre campus offers 43 undergraduate and graduate academic programs. A member of the University of Louisiana System, Grambling State University has been accredited by 13 accrediting associations and holds accreditations in all programs required by the Louisiana Board of Regents. With a longstanding tradition of excellence, Grambling State University continues to emphasize the value and importance of each student, exemplified by our motto: Where Everybody Is Somebody.

StraighterLine is a student success company and the category creator for providing scalable solutions to deliver affordable, effective and accelerated learning pathways to formal degree programs and widely recognized industry credentials. The StraighterLine platform supports over 35,000 new students a year, including directly through the straighterline.com website as well as through the company's growing network of university and employer relationships.

Visit https://www.straighterline.com or https://partners.straighterline.com for more information.

