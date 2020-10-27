Gramener® Announces Gold ISV Partnership With Microsoft to Provide Insightful Data Analytics Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramener, a low-code data science platform company, has announced that it is now a Gold ISV Microsoft partner for Data Analytics competency.

The Gold standard represents the highest level of excellence in delivering customized Data and AI solutions leveraging Gramener's low-code platform and services. It demonstrates Gramener's competency in developing and deploying solutions based on Microsoft's analytical stack and Azure.

"Over the last few years, we have been a niche ISV partner for Microsoft in developing cloud-first Data and AI solutions for Enterprises, Nonprofits, and Governments. Gramener achieving the Gold-certified ISV partnership provides us greater access to the Microsoft cloud. This partnership leverages Gramener's and Microsoft's products to provide value-driven data solutions to our clients," said Naveen Gattu, COO & Co-founder, Gramener.

"This achievement reinforces trust in our customers acting true to its vision, Insights as Data Stories," he added.

What does it mean to be Microsoft's Gold Partner in Data Analytics?

The partnership demonstrates Gramener's best-in-class capabilities and proven expertise in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to enterprise clients across sectors such as Pharma, Media, Financial, Non-Profits, Philanthropy, Federal & State governments.

As Microsoft's Gold Partner, Gramener gets priority access to Microsoft's Go-To-Market Services, technical enablement, training, and support. These benefits enable the company to elevate its solutions and deliver the best results and value to clients.

Gramener has also partnered with Microsoft to build AI/ML solutions with a strong focus on data storytelling. Lucid narratives make them stand out with a visual edge and great experience with data for decision-making.

Gramener's award-winning partnerships with Microsoft, to name a few: CNN-IBN Election Analytics for the 2014 Indian elections, the fish species identification project with Nisqually river foundation, the World Mosquito Program to save people from diseases like dengue, and many more.

These projects have had a profound impact on enterprises and enable nonprofits/foundations to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals for sustainable cities, affordable and clean energy, climate action, good health, and equitable cities.

About Gramener

Gramener is a design-led Data Science Company that solves complex business problems with insightful and compelling data stories and accelerating the product build using the low-code analytics platform, Gramex™.

Gramener has expertise in building industry-specific custom solutions using advanced analytics, AI/ML techniques, and interactive data visualizations. Gramener's consultants work with state-of-the-art technologies such as Python, Microsoft CNTK, and Power BI to build solutions hosted on Microsoft® Azure Public & Private cloud environments.

