Gramercy Funds Management Names Mohamed A. El-Erian as Senior Advisor

GREENWICH, Conn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management LLC, a $6 billion dedicated emerging markets investment manager, today announced that Dr. Mohamed A. El-Erian will be involved with the firm on a part-time basis as a Senior Advisor.

Dr. El-Erian is a renowned economist and leader in emerging markets investment and research, having previously held senior roles in investment management and international policymaking. He was on Foreign Policy's list of Top 100 Global Thinkers for four years in a row. In his new role at Gramercy, Dr. El-Erian will provide valuable insight, commentary and guidance on a range of global economic, market and geo-political topics. He will also advise on policy and investment trends, as well as other forces shaping this diverse asset class.

"I'm delighted and honored to have the opportunity to engage with Gramercy, a firm that I have admired for several years and whose approach to emerging markets, one of my passions, is thoughtful, imaginative and effective," said Dr. El-Erian.

"We are incredibly grateful to welcome Mohamed as a Senior Advisor," said Robert Koenigsberger, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Gramercy. "He is a distinguished industry veteran with invaluable knowledge and understanding of emerging markets. We look forward to leveraging Mohamed's development of top down themes that will be an important element to the performance of our portfolios and his assistance with PMs and analysts on decoding macro themes and their impact on our investments in EM."

Dr. El-Erian was most recently CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO (2007-14), which he originally joined in 1999 to lead its emerging markets portfolio management business. Dr. El-Erian served as Chairman of the U.S. Government's Global Development Council under President Obama, spent 15 years at the International Monetary Fund, where he was a Deputy Director, and was CEO and President of the Harvard Management Company. He also spent time as a managing director at Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup in London. Dr. El-Erian is a member of the IMF's External Advisory Group on Surveillance and MIT's Visiting Committee for the Department of Economics, and sits on several non-profit boards as well as Under Armour's. He is a contributing editor at the Financial Times and a columnist at Bloomberg, in addition to having written two best-selling books on economics and finance.

Dr. El-Erian received a B.A. and an M.A. from Cambridge University in economics, and an M.Phil and doctorate from Oxford University.

About Gramercy:

Gramercy is a $6 billion dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, Connecticut with a research presence in London, Hong Kong, Mexico City and Buenos Aires. The firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets, supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across all emerging markets asset classes including capital solutions, private credit, distressed debt, equity, private equity, special situations, USD debt, local currency debt and high yield/corporate debt. www.gramercy.com

