Gramercy Funds Management Welcomes Philip Meier as Managing Director, Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio Manager in London

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management today announced that Philip Meier has joined the firm's London office as Managing Director, Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio Manager. In this role, Mr. Meier will be an integral part of Gramercy's Emerging Markets Credit Investment Team as he expands the firm's presence in London.

Mr. Meier, who brings more than 12 years of investment experience to Gramercy's Public Credit Team, will be a Co-Portfolio manager of Gramercy's Emerging Markets Debt business and he will be a member of the firm's Credit Investment Committee. He will report to Bradshaw McKee, Head of Credit and Co-Head of Capital Solutions.

"Adding Philip to the London team further solidifies Gramercy's value and positions us for continued success as we move forward in our third decade as a firm," said Robert Koenigsberger, CIO and Founding Partner of Gramercy, "Institutional investors are seemingly no longer content to allocate to multiple niche investment managers. Rather, they seek to partner with global players who are both top performers and thought leaders, and Philip will be instrumental in reinforcing our expertise and reach."

"I am excited to join Gramercy's extensive investment team," said Mr. Meier. "Gramercy's focus solely to managing emerging markets assets is a strong differentiator in this crowded market, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm as we further develop the London office and expand our coverage of CEEMEA and Asia for the benefit of our investors."

Prior to joining Gramercy, Mr. Meier spent nearly five years at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) where he was a senior member of the Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio Management Team. Mr. Meier was instrumental in developing LGIM's emerging markets credit capabilities from inception, which grew to nearly $2 billion in dedicated funds during his tenure. Mr. Meier was the Co-Portfolio Manager of the L&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund, L&G Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond Fund and LGIM's Emerging Markets Debt Absolute Return Strategy.

In addition to LGIM, Mr. Meier's emerging markets credit experience includes time with AXA Investment Managers as Senior Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Fixed Income, in London. He began his emerging markets credit investing career with Deutsche Asset Management in Frankfurt.

Mr. Meier graduated from the European Business School in Germany and holds an MBA-equivalent ("Diplom-Kaufmann") in Finance & Banking.

About Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy is a dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, CT with offices in London and Buenos Aires. The firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. With $5.5 billion in assets under management, Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes including capital solutions, private credit, distressed debt, USD and local currency debt, high yield/corporate debt, and special situations. Gramercy is a registered investment adviser with the SEC; an affiliate, Gramercy Ltd., is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Gramercy is a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI). For more information, please visit www.gramercy.com

SOURCE Gramercy Funds Management