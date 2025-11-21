GramEye Raises 570 Million Yen in Series B Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion Toward Solving the AMR Crisis with AI

Committed to Tackling Global Public Health Challenges Through AI and Automation — Strengthening Hiring Across All Divisions Amid Rapid Business Growth —

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GramEye Inc. (Headquarters: Ibaraki, Osaka; CEO: Yu Hiraoka) today announced the completion of its Series B funding round of 570 million yen, led by Beyond Next Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors Samurai Incubate Inc. and NES Inc.

Including multiple grants such as 4.2 billion yen from the NEDO PCA program, GramEye's total funding now reaches 1.65 billion yen.

Purpose of the Funding

In January 2025, GramEye launched its AI-powered and fully automated Gram-staining robotics solution, which has already been implemented in clinical laboratories.

Following user feedback, the company has continued to enhance both its AI capabilities and hardware design. With this new funding, GramEye enters the next stage of global growth.

The funds will be used to:

Further strengthen AI and hardware in existing products

Accelerate global expansion , including FDA approval in the United States

, including Develop a next-generation Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

The CDSS (Clinical Decision Support System) is designed to provide healthcare professionals with rapid, evidence-based information to support optimal antibiotic selection and decision-making.

Through this system, GramEye aims to promote appropriate antimicrobial use, enhance infection control, and contribute to improving global public health.

Strengthening Recruitment Across Business Divisions

To achieve its mission and accelerate global expansion, GramEye is actively hiring experienced professionals across multiple divisions:

Core Business : Executive roles (CSO/COO), Sales (China & Kanto regions), Mechanical Design Engineer (Automated Gram-staining System)

: Executive roles (CSO/COO), Sales (China & Kanto regions), Mechanical Design Engineer (Automated Gram-staining System) New Business: Mechanical & Electrical Engineers (New AI Projects), Project Manager (Infectious Disease Decision Support AI / SaMD Development)

Recruitment details: https://grameye.com/recruit

Investor Comments

Beyond Next Ventures, Inc.

Katsuya Hashizume, Executive Officer & Partner

Yasutaka Kashiwagi, Venture Capitalist

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not only a medical issue but a global societal and public health challenge that is already having a significant impact on people's lives, health systems, and economies around the world. It deeply affects everyday care delivery — from physicians' clinical decision-making to the work of clinical laboratory professionals — and calls into question how we manage infectious diseases.

Built on AI and robotics, GramEye is delivering solutions that transform infectious disease care and help healthcare systems confront AMR.

We are confident that under the leadership of Dr. Hiraoka and Dr. Yamada, this strong team will use this new round of financing to significantly accelerate the business and turn their bold vision into reality.

Beyond Next Ventures is committed to actively supporting GramEye's ambitious journey.

Samurai Incubate Inc.

Yoshitaka Kai, Partner

Following our participation in the Series A round, we are pleased to invest again in this round. GramEye's medical device Mycrium automates a critical step in Gram staining that has long been difficult to automate, accelerating infectious–disease care and promoting the appropriate use of antibiotics. Building on this product, the team is embarking on new initiatives to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance. We will continue to support GramEye as it strives to become a flagship company in infectious–disease care.

NES Inc.

Nobuhiro Imagawa, CEO & General Partner

Following our investment in the previous round, we have also invested in this Series B round.

Since its previous Series A round, GramEye has steadily advanced the medical device certification and clinical implementation of Mycrium®. Following Series B, it will expand Mycrium® internationally and accelerate the development of new products to further address the antibiotic-resistant bacteria problem.

We firmly believe that GramEye, led by Mr. Hiraoka and Mr. Yamada who are genuinely committed to solving the antibiotic-resistant bacteria problem, will undoubtedly realize this vision. We will continue to actively support GramEye moving forward.

GramEye's Vision

GramEye's mission is to "Transform infectious disease diagnostics and become the flagship company in solving the global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis."

The company develops AI-driven and automated diagnostic devices that contribute to the speed, standardization, and optimization of infection diagnostics.

The AMR crisis, recognized by WHO as one of the most pressing global health threats alongside climate change, causes millions of deaths annually.

Through AI and robotics, GramEye aims to enable the appropriate use of antibiotics, reduce AMR-related mortality, and minimize economic losses worldwide.

Company Overview

Item Description

Company Name GramEye Inc. Founded May 18, 2020 CEO Yu Hiraoka Headquarters 3-7-1 Ekimae, Ibaraki, Osaka, Japan Item Description





Business Development of AI-powered automated Gram-staining medical devices Website https://grameye.com/













Contact Information

GramEye Inc.

Public Relations Department

Phone: +91-8094372026

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://grameye.com/

SOURCE GramEye