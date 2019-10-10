Grammarly Continues on Path toward Communication Assistant Vision, Raises $90M in Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammarly , the company behind the AI-powered digital writing assistant used by more than 20 million people daily, today announced it has received $90 million in its latest round of funding. Returning investor General Catalyst led the round with participation from other existing investors—including IVP—and new investors. With this investment, Grammarly will continue to advance its cutting-edge technology to build a full-fledged communication assistant for individuals and businesses.

"Communication is a fundamental human need that helps us all connect and thrive," said Brad Hoover, Grammarly CEO. "But effective communication requires talent and time, and it can be very challenging. Grammarly's AI fills this gap by empowering people worldwide—both native and non-native English writers, for personal, professional, and academic reasons—to communicate clearly and effectively."

Grammarly will continue expanding its product reach, making sure it's available everywhere English writing happens. The company will also continue tackling more complex issues of language and communication, including enhancing its recently released tone detector to provide users with actionable recommendations.

Grammarly knows that some of the most challenging written communication happens in the workplace and, with this investment, also plans to accelerate product development that will support the needs of enterprise clients. Grammarly's AI-driven tools will help workplace teams achieve business results and avoid costly communication breakdowns. Teams at more than 2,000 institutions and businesses, like Trulia , already rely on Grammarly for their organizational needs.

"We first invested in Grammarly to help them evolve into a platform that could improve written communication everywhere it happens," said Hemant Taneja, managing director, General Catalyst. "The company's ability to attract the talent needed to grow that platform continues to impress us, and today we're excited to increase our investment to achieve their worthy mission."

Grammarly, recognized this year as one of the world's most innovative AI companies , was founded in 2009 and has been profitable since 2011. Since receiving its first round of funding in May 2017, Grammarly has more than tripled its user base and delivered multiple product improvements that help more than 20 million people every day.

To help people connect and be understood, Grammarly significantly expanded the breadth of AI-powered feedback its writing assistant delivers, offering suggestions that go beyond grammar correction to help improve the clarity, engagement, and delivery of one's writing . Among these suggestions are recommendations for improving messages by making them more concise, varying word choice, and using inclusive language. The product can now also provide goal-specific writing recommendations , check for consistency within a piece of text, and enhance vocabulary on the go . Most recently, Grammarly launched a tone detector to help its users ensure their messages come across with the tone they intend.

In an effort to make its writing assistant available everywhere people write, Grammarly launched mobile keyboards on iOS and Android, brought its Chrome browser extension to popular sites like Google Docs and Medium , revamped the Grammarly Editor , and launched the self-serve business product Grammarly Business to support consistent professional communication on workplace teams.

The company also opened its fourth office in Vancouver, B.C. , and doubled the number of its team members across offices in San Francisco, New York, and Kyiv.

About Grammarly

Grammarly's mission is to improve lives by improving communication. Its digital writing assistant helps more than 20 million people write more clearly and effectively every day, providing feedback on correctness, clarity, engagement, and delivery. Grammarly works to empower users whenever and wherever they write—via a web editor, native desktop apps, browser extensions, mobile keyboards, and a Microsoft Office add-in. Grammarly was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Kyiv, New York, and Vancouver.

