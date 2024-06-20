Sustainable generative AI practices are key to helping enterprises enhance communications, address pain points, and innovate responsibly.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammarly, the company empowering smarter work for over 30 million people, 70,000 teams, and 3,000 educational institutions, was pleased to be a Gold Partner of London Tech Week, which took place June 10–12. This exciting event brought together enterprise technology leaders, innovators, and investors to explore and discuss innovations, use cases, and new collaborative opportunities.

Grammarly Partners With London Tech Week and Hosts Fireside Chat on Generative AI View PDF

As part of London Tech Week, Grammarly hosted a Fireside Chat in partnership with CDW to explore use cases, ethics, and responsible innovation of generative AI technology. The conversation delved into how Grammarly and CDW collaborate to enhance business operations and enterprise communications, as well as steps our companies are taking together to promote responsible innovation and ensure the sustainability of generative AI initiatives into the future.

"Information overload and the growing variety of messaging channels are just some of the elements contributing to confusing and inefficient communications," said Ty Rottare, Head of Channel Sales at Grammarly. "Grammarly delivers clear, consistent, and tailored generative AI support to help enterprises address these and other communication challenges. Working in partnership with CDW, we empower organizations to build a responsible AI culture that blends innovation with thoughtful management of the ethical and privacy issues surrounding generated content."

Collaboration is key to extending the value and availability of generative AI tools for new and innovative use cases. As part of our partner network expansion, Grammarly is also thrilled to announce a new agreement with TD SYNNEX, a leader in IT solutions orchestration and global technology distribution. This collaboration will enable a highly capable two-tier distribution strategy that maximizes global scale, access, and efficiency.

To learn more about Grammarly's partner network, visit grammarly.com/partners.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the world's leading AI writing assistance company, trusted by over 30 million people, 70,000 professional teams, and 3,000 educational institutions.

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Nathaniel Woodson

[email protected]

SOURCE Grammarly