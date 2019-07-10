GrammaTech Joins the MISRA Committee

ITHACA, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrammaTech, a leading provider of software assurance tools and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Dr. Paul Anderson, Vice President of Engineering, has joined the MISRA® committee to collaborate on world-leading best practice guidelines for the safe and secure development of both embedded control systems and standalone software.

The Motor Industry Software Reliability Association (MISRA®) committee provides programming guidelines that are used by software teams building safety critical software, and are proven to lead to software that is easier to understand, easier to maintain and has less bugs. Currently, the MISRA® committee is working to combine the AUTOSAR C++ 14 Coding Guidelines with the MISRA® C++ 2008 coding standard into one single standardized document for the industry to utilize as a comprehensive guide.

Dr. Anderson has over 30 years of experience in static analysis, program understanding and program visualization, is a frequent collaborator in standards bodies, and speaks at numerous conferences and symposia reporting on research around topics related static analysis.

GrammaTech CodeSonar® detects violations against the MISRA® C and C++ coding guidelines, and also provides advanced, whole program static analysis using techniques like dataflow analysis, symbolic execution and advanced theorem provers, allowing it to find complex software defects that can lead to safety or security vulnerabilities. CodeSonar® is used by project teams that build software that is safety and security critical for the aerospace and defense, IoT, automotive, medical and industrial industries, and provides users with a single environment to detect both coding guideline violations as well as software defects.

"Coding guidelines are an important first line of defense against software defects," says Dr. Paul Anderson, Vice President of Engineering at GrammaTech. "I am very excited to have this opportunity to contribute to the great work that the MISRA committee does. CodeSonar® warns customers of violations against the MISRA rules early in the software development lifecycle. On top of that, dataflow analysis and symbolic execution finds additional problems in program logic such as buffer overflows and data taint. Our customers report a higher development efficiency and a lower risk profile thanks to the integration of CodeSonar into their development processes."

MISRA® support is a standard feature in CodeSonar® and is available out-of-the-box to all licensed customers.

MISRA and MISRA C are registered trademarks owned by HORIBA MIRA Ltd, held on behalf of the MISRA consortium. No endorsement of any product or service by MISRA is implied.

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech's advanced static analysis tools are used by software developers worldwide, spanning a myriad of embedded software industries including avionics, government, medical, military, industrial control, and other applications where reliability and security are paramount. Originally developed within Cornell University, GrammaTech is now a leading research center for software security and a commercial vendor of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions. With both static and dynamic analysis tools that analyze source code as well as binary executables, GrammaTech continues to advance the science of superior software analysis, providing technology for developers to produce safer software. For more information, visit www.grammatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GrammaTech

Related Links

http://www.grammatech.com

