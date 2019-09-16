GrammaTech on List of Top Ten Homeland Security Solution Providers

ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrammaTech, a leading developer of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions, was recently recognized in GovCIO Outlook's Top 10 Homeland Security Solution Providers in 2019.

The list of companies was selected by a panel of experts and members of GovCIO Outlook's editorial board; GrammaTech was selected based on their recent research working with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate, conducting cutting-edge research under the Static Analysis Modernization Program (STAMP). GrammaTech put forward ideas with game-changing capabilities, chief among them being the use of machine learning to understand standard API usage by ingesting large open source code bases and using that understanding to train static analysis tools to detect API misuse in software projects. Using machine learning to create static analysis rules results in far more checks for program errors, at considerably lower cost. The results of this work are already available in the latest version of GrammaTech CodeSonar®.

"We learn rules from thousands of open source programs and integrate them with CodeSonar® and other open source analyzers, so that open source communities can also receive the benefits of our research," said Tim Teitelbaum, GrammaTech's CEO. "In short, we are advancing the technology to make it easier to eliminate vulnerabilities early on in the software development lifecycle."

Under STAMP, the firm is also working on open standards in the Static Analysis Results Interchange Format (SARIF) as a steering committee member along with Microsoft. "We have enabled various open source tools to export their results into SARIF, which makes it easier to import these results into tools that support SARIF import, such as GrammaTech CodeSonar® and Microsoft VS Code," says Teitelbaum.

