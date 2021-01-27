LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crush Capital, the fintech firm behind pioneering new entrepreneurship show " Going Public ," today announced the addition of world-renowned entrepreneur Jeff Hoffman as a mentor in its premiere season. In the 10-episode series hosted by Lauren Simmons , the youngest-ever female trader and only the second Black female to have held that position at the New York Stock Exchange, Hoffman will join fellow prominent business leaders including author and Schmidt's Naturals founder, Jaime Schmidt , in guiding a group of entrepreneurs as they navigate the everyday realities and challenges of taking a company public. For the first time ever, viewers of the documentary series can watch each entrepreneur's journey unfold and participate in the experience by investing in any of the featured IPOs while they watch.

Grammy and Emmy-Award-Winning Tech Titan Jeff Hoffman Joins Cast of Power Players for “Going Public”

"The successful IPOs of consumer-facing companies like Airbnb and DoorDash demonstrate a strong desire by more retail investors to participate in big market events like public offerings – simply put, Americans are clamoring for the opportunity to invest in the companies and products they use every day," said Hoffman. "Creating more inclusive dialogue and leveling the playing field for everyday American investors and company founders from all walks of life to fairly access capital markets is essential to entrepreneurship, job creation and economic empowerment for our nation."

Hoffman is an accomplished philanthropist, investor, bestselling author and globally recognized speaker on innovation, entrepreneurship and business leadership. He has helped build companies worth billions of dollars, including Priceline.com/Booking.com and uBid.com, and negotiated countless high-profile mergers and acquisitions. He was a founding board member of Unreasonable Group, which supports more than 240 startups that have raised $4.9 billion in funding. Hoffman has also advised the White House and United Nations on innovation and has appeared as a business expert on Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox News and NBC.

Outside of his accomplishments in the tech industry, Hoffman holds Grammy and Emmy-Award wins for musical, TV and film projects he produced. Additional credits include numerous concerts, tours, and charity events with artists including Elton John, Britney Spears, NSYNC and Boyz II Men.

"Jeff is a maverick and an innovator at his core," said Todd Goldberg, co-creator of "Going Public." "His remarkable breadth of knowledge, fearlessness and drive to create positive change culminate to form a unique source of real-world stories and strategic relationships that show participants and viewers can't get anywhere else."

Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment , founded by Eric Day and Mark Koops, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser" is signed to produce "Going Public," expected to debut later this year on Entrepreneur.com. Viewers can also tune in on smart TVs and app-enabled devices via Facebook Watch, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

For more information about "Going Public," visit goingpublic.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @goingpublic and Instagram at @goingpublic .

About Crush Capital

Co-founded by Darren Marble and Todd Goldberg, Crush Capital is a pioneering fintech firm with a mission to democratize access to investment opportunities and usher in a retail investor renaissance. As the creator of "Going Public," Crush Capital empowers retail investors by increasing access to Regulation A+ IPOs and other financial products on goingpublic.com . For more information, follow Crush Capital on LinkedIn at @crushcapital .

Media Contact:

David Paterson

Venture PR

(424) 230-3770

[email protected]

SOURCE Crush Capital

Related Links

https://goingpublic.com

