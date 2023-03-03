GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNER AND MULTIPLATINUM RECORDING ARTIST LIL BABY TO PERFORM AT NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

DOVE CAMERON, MIRANDA COSGROVE, DWAYNE JOHNSON, JENNA ORTEGA, OLIVIA RODRIGO, KELLY ROWLAND AND TRANSFORMERS' OPTIMUS PRIME JOIN THE LIST OF SUPERSTAR TALENT SCHEDULED TO APPEAR

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio to Host Slimiest Awards Show Live from the Microsoft Theater Saturday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon today announced that Grammy® Award-winner and multiplatinum recording artist Lil Baby will take the KCA stage for a performance of "California Breeze," a standout track from his chart-topping third studio album, It's Only Me. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will air live Saturday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. (ET /PT) from The Microsoft Theater.

Additionally, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland have joined the growing list of star-studded talent scheduled to appear on Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023. Transformers' heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Previously announced show participants include: Adam Sander, who will receive the King of Comedy award, Bebe Rexha who will perform her chart-topping hit single, "I'm Good (Blue)," Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Peyton List, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, and superstar content creators Michael Le, Bella Poarch and Lil Uzi Vert.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

