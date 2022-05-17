Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow -- Why Women Should Prioritize and Schedule their Health Screenings, Including Annual Mammograms

Recent research shows moms are the biggest influences teens and even adult women have on learning about breast cancer*

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is a staunch advocate of routine health screenings, including mammograms, as she knows first-hand how vital preventive screenings are for optimal health. A recent study* by Hologic found, among other important information: