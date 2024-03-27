SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference™, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced a number of lineup additions for its upcoming Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, 2024.

Adding to the initial lineup announcement, RSA Conference welcomes Alicia Keys, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and Founder of Keys Soulcare to headline the closing celebration. Earlier in the week, Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer, and producer Jason Sudeikis will have an entertaining and heartfelt conversation on stage with RSAC Executive Chairman Hugh Thompson.

RSA Conference announced a number of lineup additions for its upcoming Conference in San Francisco Post this

Newly added keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2024 include:

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference is offering an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at RSAC 2024. Sponsor keynote sessions and select guest keynotes will also be available on demand. For more information, please review the passes and rates page.

For more information about the keynote program and to stay up to date with what's happening at RSA Conference 2024, please visit our website at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE RSA Conference