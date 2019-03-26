Grammy Award-Winning Performer Jason Mraz to Headline Shane's Inspiration's 18th Annual Benefit

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz will headline Shane's Inspiration's star-studded benefit on Friday, March 29th at The Beverly Hills Hotel. "The Greatest Playground Reimagined Gala" will be co-hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk / Dancing with the Stars). The festivities will include celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, dinner, awards program, live entertainment and much more.

"We are honored to have the incredible Jason Mraz perform at our gala this year. His commitment to inclusion through his foundation is in direct alignment with our own, which creates social inclusion and inclusive play for children of all abilities. We are extremely grateful to be partnering with this extraordinary talent and advocate," stated Tiffany Harris, Co-Founder & CEO of Shane's Inspiration.

This year's honorees include Mattel's Kim Culmone, who spearheaded the line of differently-abled Barbie dolls; Evan Ruggiero, an award-winning one-legged Broadway tap dancer (who will dazzle guests with an incredible and memorable performance); and Nora Yacoubian, who has helped launch Shane's playgrounds at home and abroad.

Shane's Inspiration is the global leader in creating inclusive playgrounds and educational programs for children of all abilities. Funds raised from the gala will provide support for the global nonprofit's signature programs that teach compassion and acceptance towards people with disabilities. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional information, visit shanesinspiration.org.

Shane's celebrity gala supporters have included Andy Garcia, J.K. Simmons, President Bill Clinton, Sean Hayes, Mena Suvari, Pauley Perrette, Kaley Cuoco, Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romjin, Jon Huertas, Laura San Giacomo, David Koechner, Micah Fowler, Mason Cook, Dmitry Chaplin, Emmanuel Kelly, Brian Dietzen, Paula Abdul, Halle Berry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jill Hennessey, Kathryn Hahn, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Garcelle Beauvais, Ben Vereen, Michael Chiklis, Madison McLaughlin, Pooch Hall, Sean Murray, Sam Daly, Joe Mantegna, and many others.

Shane's Inspiration came to life in 1998 when television producer Scott Williams, (NCIS), his wife Catherine Curry-Williams, and their close friend Tiffany Harris wanted to memorialize the tragic loss of the Williams' infant son. Realizing that Shane's disability would have prevented him from playing on a regular playground with typical children, the trio decided to commemorative his life by building the first fully-inclusive playground in the western United States. Since opening their first universally accessible playground 20 years ago, the Los Angeles based international nonprofit has grown into a global movement with 70 playgrounds worldwide, and 75 additional projects currently in development. With playgrounds on almost every continent, Shane's Inspiration is recognized as a global leader in creating inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that unite children of all abilities.

