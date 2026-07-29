GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING RAP ICON NAS TO RECEIVE THE BMI ICON AWARD AT THE 2026 BMI R&B/HIP-HOP AWARDS

Evening Also Celebrates the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Songwriters,

Producers and Publishers on Wednesday, August 26th in Los Angeles, CA

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI announced today that GRAMMY-award winning rap icon Nas will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Wednesday, August 26 in Los Angeles, CA. Nas will be honoredin recognition of his prolific songwriting and immeasurable influence on hip-hop and beyond. The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O'Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

Nas - Photo credit: Danny Hastings

Throughout the evening, BMI will also salute the songwriters, producers and music publishers of the past year's 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs from BMI's repertoire of more than 25 million musical works. The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Song, Producer, and Publisher of the Year and Top Producers will also be named during the ceremony.

"Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation," said Brewton. "From his earliest works to the music mogul that he is today, Nas is a true icon whose legacy continues to inspire artists, influence culture and shape the sound of hip-hop for generations." She added, "We are also looking forward to honoring all this year's award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers. It's going to be a night to remember."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas (born Nasir Jones) has built a three-decade long career defined by ingenuity, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to the art of songwriting. His critically acclaimed 1994 debut album, Illmatic, is often considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever recorded, redefining East Coast rap through its vivid storytelling and intricate lyricism. Since then, Nas has released 17 studio albums, earned multiple platinum certifications and sold more than 35 million records worldwide. Revered as the "King of New York," his influence on hip-hop is immeasurable. By raising the bar for lyrical complexity and setting the gold standard for storytelling in rap, Nas has inspired generations of artists, with many of the genre's biggest names citing him as a foundational influence.

Beyond music, Nas has established himself as one of hip-hop's most accomplished entrepreneurs and investors. Through his venture capital firm, QueensBridge Venture Partners, he made early investments in some of the world's most successful technology companies, including Coinbase, Lyft, Dropbox, Ring, Robinhood, and Pluto TV. He is also a co-owner of Mass Appeal, the award-winning media company and record label that has evolved into a leading force in music, film, television, publishing, and live experiences, helping shape and preserve hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Throughout his career, Nas has received 17 GRAMMY Award nominations, winning his first GRAMMY in 2021 for King's Disease, which was named Best Rap Album. His work has also garnered accolades from the BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and more, reflecting both his commercial success and critical acclaim. In recognition of its lasting cultural impact, Illmatic was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance in 2021.

In being named a BMI Icon, Nas joins an elite group of music creators who have received BMI's highest honor including James Brown, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, LA Reid, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, Babyface and more.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI® is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 25 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.5 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through BMI's Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

SOURCE Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI)