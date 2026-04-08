THEODORE SHAPIRO TO BE NAMED A BMI ICON AT THE 2026 BMI FILM, TV AND VISUAL MEDIA AWARDS

The Ceremony Will Also Salute the Previous Year's Top Composers for Film, TV and Visual Media on May 13th in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI® will honor Emmy® award-winning composer Theodore Shapiro with the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 13th in Beverly Hills, CA. Shapiro is receiving this prestigious award for his outstanding body of work in some of the most culturally defining films and TV series over the last 25 years. The ceremony will also salute the composers of the previous year's top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series, and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs. The evening will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O'Neill, BMI Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer, Mike Steinberg, and BMI Vice President, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media, Tracy McKnight.

Theodore Shapiro (Courtesy of BMI)

"We're thrilled to present Teddy with the BMI Icon Award," said McKnight. "Teddy has spent over two decades elevating every storyline he's touched, and his scores have become synonymous with some of the most beloved and enduring films and TV series of our time." McKnight added, "I'm equally as excited to celebrate our outstanding family of BMI composers behind the past year's top films, TV and visual media, during the ceremony."

Shapiro's career as a composer is defined by remarkable versatility, spanning landmark pop-culture- defining comedies like The Devil Wears Prada, 13 Going on 30 and Dodgeball, to dramas like Bombshell, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Over his 25-year career, the Brown University and Juilliard alum's scores have contributed to over a billion dollars in cumulative box office revenue. Most recently, he earned back-to-back Emmy® awards for his work on both seasons of Apple TV+'s Severance and scored the 2025 hit thriller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. Looking ahead, Shapiro is set to deliver scores for the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, due in theatres May 1st, as well as Focker in Law, out November 25th, and the Apple TV+ mini-series The Off Weeks, starring Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain and Richard Gere.

Shapiro has won 25 BMI Awards throughout his career for his scores on notable films and TV programs. In receiving this honor, Shapiro joins a prestigious list of BMI Icon Award recipients including Terence Blanchard, Mychael Danna, Alexandre Desplat, Ramin Djawadi, Harry Gregson-Williams, James Newton Howard, Christopher Lennertz, Thomas Newman, Rachel Portman (PRS), Mike Post, Atticus Ross, Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler and John Williams, among others.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI® is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 25 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through BMI's Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

SOURCE Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI)