LEGENDARY, PROLIFIC SINGER-SONGWRITER PAUL ANKA TO RECEIVE THE BMI ICON AWARD AT THE 2026 BMI POP AWARDS

Evening Also Celebrates the Top Pop Songs, Songwriters and Music Publishers on Tuesday, May 12th in Beverly Hills, CA

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI announced today that prolific singer-songwriter and performer Paul Anka will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI Pop Awards on May 12 at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA. The evening will recognize the pop trailblazer's legendary career, defined by remarkable longevity and versatility. BMI's Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and BMI's 50 most-performed Pop songs in the U.S. of the previous year will also be named. The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O'Neill; EVP, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg; VP, Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane; VP, Creative, NY Samantha Cox and VP, Creative, LA Tracie Verlinde.

Paul Anka to receive BMI Icon Award at 2026 BMI Pop Awards

"Throughout an unparalleled and distinguished career, Paul Anka has captured timelessness, writing himself into the soundtrack of popular music where greatness isn't just a moment, but a lifelong crescendo," shares Cane. "Paul's words, melodies and artistry transcend decades and eras, and we're thrilled to honor him as a BMI Icon. We're also excited to celebrate and recognize the undeniable talent of all BMI's brilliant, award-winning songwriters and publishers that we're privileged to represent. It's going to be an evening to remember."

For more than 70 years, Anka's career has been marked by his boundless talent and unwavering love for songwriting. From writing his first number one hit, "Diana," at just 13 years old to a 900+-song catalogue, Anka is the only artist to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven straight decades. He first honed his craft surrounded by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Frankie Lymon, and Chuck Berry and was the youngest entertainer to ever perform at the Copacabana. In the early 60's, he became a junior associate of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and a few years later, wrote the iconic "My Way" for Sinatra. By the 70's, he had another string of hits like "(You're) Having My Baby," "Don't Like To Sleep Alone," and "Times Of Your Life" which confirmed his status as an icon of popular music.

He went on to write and collaborate with some of the biggest stars of the time like Connie Francis, Leslie Gore, Buddy Holly, Celine Dion, Tom Jones, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Michael Bublé, Drake, and many others. He has recorded over 120 albums in a variety of languages, which have sold nearly 90 million copies worldwide, including 2005's Gold-certified Rock Swings. He has landed 48 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and famously wrote "Johnny's Theme" for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, the longest running theme in television history.

Among his many accolades, Anka has received 24 BMI Awards and was honored at the 71st Annual BMI/NAB Dinner in 2019. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986, received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award in 2008 and is a recipient of stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Canada Walk of Fame. Recently, Anka released his newest studio album, Inspirations of Life and Love, an HBO documentary, Paul Anka: His Way, and announced the development of an autobiographic Broadway musical written by Rupert Holmes.

As the newest BMI Icon honoree, Anka joins an elite group of songwriters who have received BMI's highest honor for their "unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers." Previous recipients include Barry Manilow, The Bee Gees, Brian Wilson, Carlos Santana, Carole King, Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Foster, Dolly Parton, the Jacksons, John Fogerty, Kris Kristofferson, Mann & Weil, Merle Haggard, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Willie Nelson, Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer Sager among others.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI® is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 25 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X, Instagram and TikTok @BMI or stay connected through BMI's Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

SOURCE Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI)