Grammy® Award-Winning Singer and Songwriter Jason Mraz Celebrates New Album Release With 'Jason Mraz - Have It All The Movie' in U.S. Movie Theaters August 7 Only

Tickets for "Jason Mraz – Have It All The Movie" can be purchased beginning Friday, June 29 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Online and mobile ticket purchasers will be eligible to download a digital copy of Mraz's new album Know. on Friday, August 10 following the event, making this the ultimate fan experience. Details can be found on the Fathom Events website.

Fathom Events and Atlantic Records present "Jason Mraz – Have It All The Movie" in select movie theaters nationwide on Tuesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available June 29 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"I'm excited to share my creative evolution with fans far and wide through this special in-theater event in partnership with Fathom Events," Mraz said. "It's a family film with the uplifting message of inclusion and collaboration through a special behind-the-scenes look into the auspicious creation of Have It All."

In a family film about joy, success and artistic collaboration, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz takes us on a creative journey that features music from his sixth studio album Know. along with the crazy cast of characters who make up the Mraz Posse. Directed by Darren Doane , this one-night, family-fun event is intended to open the heart, encourage the imagination and celebrate the joys and benefits of the creative arts. Know. arrives at retailers and streaming services worldwide on Friday, August 10.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Jason Mraz's newest album launch through Fathom's ever-growing theatrical concert experience portfolio," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This event provides Jason's fans with unparalleled behind-the-scenes access that they can enjoy from the comfort of their local cinema."

For artwork/photos related to "Jason Mraz – Have It All The Movie," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz has quietly amassed a diverse fan-base throughout all parts of the globe. Since getting his start in coffeehouses in San Diego, Mraz has brought his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound to rapt audiences around the world through his vibrant recordings, humorous live performances, and philanthropic efforts. Along the way, he has earned numerous platinum certifications for his various releases, made pop history with his record-breaking classic single, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up," racked up two Grammy Awards, won the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award, and has sold out amphitheaters and arenas across the globe, including sell-outs at The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

A dedicated artist and gentleman farmer, Mraz is first and foremost a committed global citizen. His impassioned social activism and philanthropic efforts span from environmental advocacy to ardent support for human rights. His own Jason Mraz Foundation serves to shine for arts education and the advancement of equality. Through it all, Mraz continually confirms and celebrates music's myriad forms and miraculous power, inspiring and delighting his countless fans around the world.

About Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2018. Founded in New York City, the label literally grew from a one-room operation into one of the world's preeminent music companies. Atlantic has released a string of recordings that have had a profound impact on the course of modern music, its rich history including such musical icons as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, and Led Zeppelin. The Atlantic Records Group roster today includes many of the world's most popular recording artists, among them Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, Death Cab for Cutie, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Flo Rida, Kevin Gates, David Guetta, Matchbox Twenty, Melanie Martinez, Janelle Monáe, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore, Christina Perri, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Skrillex, Trey Songz, Twenty One Pilots, Rob Thomas, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grammy-award-winning-singer-and-songwriter-jason-mraz-celebrates-new-album-release-with-jason-mraz--have-it-all-the-movie-in-us-movie-theaters-august-7-only-300666569.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

