GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SONGWRITERS COCO JONES, AUTUMN ROWE AND EMMY-WINNING COMPOSER AMANDA JONES TO BE HONORED AT 2024 ASCAP WOMEN BEHIND THE MUSIC

Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Event Celebrates Women Leaders in Music

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing inspiring women in the music community, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces the honorees for the 16th annual ASCAP Women Behind The Music, slated for Tuesday, November 12 in Los Angeles. This year, the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul team celebrates Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Coco Jones, Emmy-winning composer Amanda Jones, and Grammy-winning songwriter and advocate Autumn Rowe. These trailblazing women join an illustrious group of previous honorees that includes songwriters, artists, managers, attorneys, label executives and music publishers.

"This event is so special to us. Over the past 16 years, ASCAP Women Behind the Music has given us a platform to celebrate exemplary women and their incredible achievements as leaders in the music industry," says Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP Senior Vice President of Membership and ASCAP Foundation Executive Director. "We are so proud to recognize the women who have made such a profound impact through their leadership and art, and we hope to empower the next generation to do the same."

George-Middleton will be on hand to present and congratulate the 2024 honorees:

Coco Jones, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter

Raised in Nashville by a mother who was also a singer and a father who played in the NFL, Coco Jones began recording music at the age of nine. She was also called to acting with her first role as a recurring guest on Disney's musical sketch comedy, So Random!. Since then, she has showcased her formidable acting skills playing Hilary Banks in Peacock's Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air and Netflix's Vampires vs. the Bronx. Jones' experience as an actor has given her a unique empathy that she translates into music, captivating the world with her timeless artistry, sensual voice and emotive songs to become a breakout R&B artist. After signing with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in 2022, she released her EP What I Didn't Tell You with the lead single "ICU," which is now certified platinum. The sultry hit was lauded by fans and critics alike and peaked at #1 on Billboard's R&B Airplay chart, leading to Best New Artist wins at the BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards and NAACP Image Awards. In 2024, she was nominated for an impressive five Grammy Awards—including the coveted Best New Artist accolade— and won Best R&B Performance for her song "ICU." This next chapter finds the 26-year-old multihyphenate singer, songwriter and actress sharing her new music and stepping into an era of empowerment and connection.

Amanda Jones, Emmy-winning composer

Amanda Jones has the distinction of being the first African-American female to be nominated in the Primetime Emmy score category. Jones, who received her first Emmy Award in 2023, is rapidly becoming a standout voice among a new generation of film and television composers. She received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for her work on Apple TV+'s documentary series Home Season 1 "Maine" episode. She then received a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition and Direction for her original music on two episodes of Apple TV+'s Home Season. Some of Jones' recent work include upcoming Apple TV+'s #1 On the Call Sheet starring Halle Berry and Angela Bassett, Paramount's animated feature Jodie starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland for Netflix, HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, BET's Twenties, and Nat Geo / Disney+ docu-series Supernatural Planet amongst others.

Autumn Rowe, Grammy-winning songwriter and advocate

A South Bronx-native, Autumn Rowe is a producer, advocate, and songwriter. She won a Grammy award for Best Album in 2022, one of two nominations in major categories for her extensive work on Jon Batiste's We Are. Rowe's songwriting credits include Alexis Jordan's "Happiness," which served as the official song of the FIFA World Cup and recently found renewed popularity through TikTok. She has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Ava Max, Leona Lewis and Lukas Graham, among others. Along the way, Rowe has become a prominent advocate in the fight for songwriter's rights and for women in music. Some of her advocacy efforts include lobbying for songwriters' rights at last year's Grammys On The Hill Awards and serving as a key witness during the recent Copyright Royalty Board trial. For her advocacy for women in music, she was appointed a Spotify Equal Songwriter Ambassador. Autumn recently launched her joint venture publishing company with Spirit Music Group and a new mentorship program with BMG and SONA called "Ask the Insider," which matches industry experts and mentees.

Niyah will provide music at the event.

Previous honorees for the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul event include Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Kandi Burruss, Kelly Rowland, Grammy-winning artists and songwriters Victoria Monét and Joelle James, hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan, legendary musician and singer Sheila E., Grammy-winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav, superstar executives Shari Bryant, Brittney Davis, Phylicia Fant, Sammye Scott, Nicole Wyskoarko and more.

