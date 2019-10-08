Grammy Award®-Winning Superstar Lionel Richie's Legendary Glastonbury Festival Performance is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide This November

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, Fathom Events and Meteor 17 will launch an exclusive, one-night global theatrical release of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury," the filmed version of veteran singer-songwriter Lionel Richie's iconic Glastonbury Festival performance. In 2015, Richie performed for nearly 200,000 fans during the U.K. festival's distinguished Sunday teatime slot, reserved for music legends. The Fathom screenings will also feature an exclusive introduction and commentary from Richie about his career — from his beginnings in Tuskegee, Alabama, to his inspiring performance at Glastonbury.

Lionel Richie at Glastonbury

Tickets for U.S. screenings of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury" are available beginning Friday, October 18, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe," said Lionel Richie. "I'm honored to have played on such an iconic stage and the fans' energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career."

"Lionel Richie at Glastonbury" was filmed on Sunday, June 28, 2015 while Richie performed on the main Pyramid stage for the biggest crowd at Glastonbury Festival that year. His set included hits like Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long, We Are The World, Easy, Three Times A Lady and more. The esteemed teatime performance slot is a highlight of the festival each year and has featured other musical greats including Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leonard Cohen and James Brown.

"Lionel Richie's 2015 Glastonbury performance was a special moment in music history," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're thrilled to strengthen our line-up of top music programming by bringing this performance to local movie theaters across the globe."

Presented by Fathom Events and Meteor 17 with Spencer Proffer serving as event producer, this special one-night event will premiere in cinemas worldwide on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of U.S. theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). International cinema locations and ticket-on-sale dates coming soon.

For artwork/photos related to "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Lionel Richie

International superstar Lionel Richie has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none. His music is part of the fabric of pop music; in fact, Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having #1 records for nine consecutive years. Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, and four-time Grammy Awards® winner. He received the distinction of MusicCares person of the year in 2016 and was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017. In March 2018, Richie put his handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, one of the oldest awards in Hollywood. Lionel Richie is known for his early work with The Commodores as well as for his solo mega-hits including "Endless Love," "Lady," "Truly," "All Night Long," "Penny Lover," "Stuck on You," "Hello," "Say You, Say Me," "Dancing on the Ceiling," and one of the most important pop songs in history, "We Are the World," written with Michael Jackson for USA for Africa. With his most recent All the Hits, All Night Long Tour, Richie sold out arenas worldwide with a set list of his brightest and best anthems. In recent years, he has also headlined festivals including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Glastonbury, drawing the festival's biggest crowd ever with more than 200,000 attendees. Richie has been a judge on the last two seasons of ABC's American Idol.

About Meteor 17 & Spencer Proffer

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal making, production, marketing and distribution entities highlighted on www.meteor17.com .

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

https://www.fathomevents.com/

