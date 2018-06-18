Grammy Award Winning Trumpeter Nabaté Isles Takes Listeners on Eclectic Excursions With New Album
08:35 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter/composer Nabaté Isles is releasing his debut album, Eclectic Excursions, on Friday, July 20th 2018. Isles has performed, toured and/or recorded with almost every top musician in the industry, such as Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def), Christian McBride, Kenny Lattimore, Philip Bailey, Fantasia, Jeffrey Osborne, Jill Scott, Dianne Reeves and more. The album is produced by multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer/keyboardist Sam Barsh, who has written/produced numerous recordings and commercially released songs, including hits for Kendrick Lamar, Joey BadA$$ and Macy Gray.
Isles kicks the summer vibe off with "Find Your Light" (feat. Alita Moses). As a summer bonus, listeners get the track "Laid Back," which features Elzhi, Canadian singer, JRDN.
On Thursday, July 12th at NuBlu 151 on Avenue C, New York, NY 10009 from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am, guests will enjoy mixes by D.J. Dan.C.E., with rising vocal talent Alita Moses opening for him. Throughout the night, Isles will perform music celebrating the release.
Social media:
Instagram: @nsi.universal
Twitter: @NabateIslesSMTA
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NabateIslesTrumpet
Find Your Light (feat. Alita Moses)
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/find-your-light-feat-alita-moses-single/1371038090
Laid Back (feat. Elzhi and JRDN)
iTunes/Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/laid-back-feat-elzhi-jrdn-single/1396102510?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
ABOUT NABATÉ ISLES
Nabate Isles is a Grammy-winning trumpeter/composer. He composed a solo double bass composition called 'Lessons', which was premiered by world-renowned double bassist James VanDemark at Louisiana State University. He instructed actor Rob Brown as trumpeter Delmond Lambreaux on the HBO series, Treme.
As a performer, Isles was part of both of Christian McBride Big Band's Grammy-winning albums, The Good Feeling (2012) and Bringin' It (2018) as well as the band's performance at the White House for the last concert under President Barack Obama's administration. He has composed five music scores for short films as well as contributing original music to Amos Poe's innovative film, 'Empire II.'
He recently completed a score for his first feature called, 'The Rhythm in Blue'. Isles is also an accomplished producer and host for SiriusXM NBA Radio & he hosts his own weekly television show called 'So Much to Talk About' on MNN (Manhattan cable). Also, a sports trivia expert, Nabaté excelled on TV gameshows, ESPN's 'Stumb The Schwab' and Crackle/NBC Sports' Sports Jeopardy.
