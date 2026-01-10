Grammy-Nominated Artist Aloe Blacc Rebuilds After Altadena Fire with Advanced Modular Home

One Year After Los Angeles Wildfires, Longtime Resident's Choice Spotlights Faster Path to Permanent Housing Through LiveLarge Home's Factory-Built Approach

ALTADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the Eaton Fire destroyed more than 9,400 structures in Altadena and surrounding communities, Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc is rebuilding his family's home using an approach that dramatically shortens construction timelines, prioritizes structural resilience and keeps communities whole. Blacc, whose family was also affected by the January 2025 fires, selected LiveLarge Home's modular building system, a decision that reflects a broader shift among California homeowners seeking faster, more durable rebuilding solutions.

Conducted real-world fire resistance testing, demonstrating external wall system performance under direct flame exposure conditions.

Watch how LiveLarge Home's modular system is being used to rebuild after the Altadena fire: https://livelargetech.com/altadena/

Blacc's rebuild illustrates challenges facing thousands of displaced families across Los Angeles County. Traditional reconstruction can stretch 18 to 24 months or longer, leaving homeowners in temporary housing as insurance assistance expires and construction costs continue climbing. The emotional and financial strain of prolonged displacement has pushed many residents to explore alternatives that can deliver permanent homes in a fraction of conventional timelines.

"Altadena is home for so many," said Aloe Blacc, "Through my work helping fire survivors, and managing our property loss, one thing became clear: our community can't survive if rebuilding takes years. Families need permanent, safe homes they can move into quickly, finding ways to rebuild faster without sacrificing quality, that's how we keep Altadena whole."

In November 2025, LiveLarge Home installed the first modules of Blacc's new residence, marking a tangible milestone in his family's return to Altadena. The factory-built approach allowed construction to advance in weeks rather than months, with two residential units already in place on the property. This accelerated timeline represents a structural difference from conventional building methods, not simply faster execution of traditional processes.

"Speed matters, but only when quality is not compromised," said Endong Zhang, CEO of LiveLarge Home. "Traditional rebuilding can take two years or more. We're cutting that to months, not through shortcuts, but through systematization and precision manufacturing."

LiveLarge Home's system centers on light steel frame construction, a non-combustible structural approach that addresses wildfire risk at the foundational level rather than through surface treatments or retrofits. The company has conducted real-world fire resistance testing on its exterior wall systems, demonstrating the ability to withstand direct flame exposure without structural ignition.

The modular units incorporate triple-pane windows, fire-resistant exterior materials, and sealed building envelopes designed to prevent ember penetration, a primary cause of structure loss during wildfires. Factory construction allows for precision installation of these components under controlled conditions, eliminating many variables that can compromise quality in field-built homes.

"This project represents more than a single home," said Thalia Cheng, President of LiveLarge Home. "It demonstrates a rebuilding pathway that prioritizes speed, safety, and long-term livability model that can be replicated for many families facing the same reality after wildfire."

Beyond speed, many homeowners are prioritizing structural durability and lower ongoing maintenance compared to traditional builds. Factory-built homes eliminate weather-related construction delays, reduce material waste, and incorporate quality control checkpoints that can be difficult to replicate on conventional job sites.

Blacc, who has helped channel $8 million in direct assistance to 2,300 fire survivors through his work with nonprofit The Change Reaction, understands the urgency families face. "People need to get home," he said. "Not into temporary housing or stopgaps, but into real, permanent homes where they can rebuild their lives."

As California confronts the reality of recurring wildfire seasons, the choices homeowners make today are shaping a new standard for post-disaster housing across the state. From Altadena to other fire-vulnerable communities, the conversation has shifted from whether to rebuild to how to rebuild smarter, faster, and more durably than conventional methods allow.

About LiveLarge Home

LiveLarge Home is a California-based modular home developer specializing in factory-built single-family homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The company's light steel frame construction system delivers full-service solutions from permits to final inspections, with structural emphasis on non-combustible materials, fire-resistant design, and accelerated timelines. LiveLarge Home serves communities across California navigating both everyday housing needs and climate-driven rebuilding challenges. For more information, visit livelargetech.com.

About Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and community advocate whose music uplifts, empowers, and inspires. Best known for global hits "I Need a Dollar" and co-writing Avicii's "Wake Me Up"—which topped charts in more than 100 countries—Blacc has long used his platform to advocate for social justice, mental health, and community empowerment. A longtime Altadena resident, Blacc has emerged as a leading voice in his community's recovery from the Eaton Fire, partnering with The Change Reaction to deliver millions in direct assistance to fire survivors. His latest album, "Stand Together," reflects his commitment to collective action and resilience. For more information, visit aloeblacc.com.

Project video and visual assets: https://livelargetech.com/altadena/

SOURCE LiveLarge Home