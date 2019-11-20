Grammy Nominated DJ White Shadow Becomes Stakeholder in INDISTRY
Lady Gaga's Producing Partner Expands His Musical Disruption to One of a Kind Streaming Entertainment Platform
CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy nominated Producer and frequent Lady Gaga collaborator Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) will lend his musical genius and vision to the dynamic disruptors at the female helmed INDISTRY TV, the one-of-a-kind interactive streaming platform that focuses on up and coming content creators. As a stakeholder in INDISTRY, Blair will work with Co-Founders/Chief Executive Officer, Mary Landaverde and Chief Operations Officer, Erroll Angara to expand their footprint in the music business, mentoring emerging music artists. Blair will also work with the duo on his "DJ White Shadow" branded channel. The platform's first celebrity channel gives fans a personal look into his life and work, including his Las Vegas residency in 2020. Fans can also look forward to a new digital series currently in development by the team.
Blair was nominated in 2012 for a Grammy for his work on Lady Gaga's Born This Way album and executive produced the Artpop album, in addition to co-writing and producing 6 songs on the A Star Is Born soundtrack. He will reunite with Gaga as producer on her upcoming sixth studio album. A global icon, he has toured across the world, sold 20 million singles, five million albums, produced three Billboard #1 albums, and five Billboard Top 40 singles. Blair will also serve as the keynote speaker at INDISTRY's inaugural MUV Summit ('Music Uniting Visionaries') in Los Angeles in 2020.
"I immediately understood what INDISTRY was about and what they are trying to do for musicians and creatives. I have always been a collaborator and INDISTRY gives me a way to collaborate, teach and learn along with my fans and other creatives. I'm proud to be a part of this innovative company," says Blair.
Blair has worked with today's biggest voices in music including Common, Rachel Platten, Sia, Estelle, Pitbull, Austin Mahone, and Jason Derulo with his music appearing in campaigns for Beats by Dre, Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light, Ford, and Armani. In addition to writing and producing, Blair is the Global Music Director of W Hotels, and has a co-publishing deal with Primary Wave Music.
"We are excited to have Paul as a stakeholder in INDISTRY's success. He is a music extraordinaire with a hunger for innovation, which is synonymous to our platform," says CEO Mary Landaverde. "Paul's insight and creative expertise will be critically important, as we expand our partnerships with indie artists to showcase their work," she says. "As a musical genius, he is refreshingly humble, yet fierce in his aim to educate this new generation of creatives," adds Landaverde. "We hope to bring out more of his personality as an artist and business entrepreneur through his Celebrity Channel on INDISTRY."
INDISTRY was founded by Landaverde and Angara, who wanted to create a pro-artist community that champions the work of emerging talent in TV, film, and music with offerings like the Emerging Artist channels, Music Videos and premium INDISTRY Live content. "The Women Who Are INDISTRY," crafted the streaming platform with the goal to create and showcase content that makes a positive social impact in today's world. INDISTRY's unique interactive technology allows users to not only watch content, but shop available products on their screen, donate to a cause, or social-share content, all in real time. INDISTRY is now streaming in 155 countries and available on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices, as well as on Apple TV.
