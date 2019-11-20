Grammy Nominated DJ White Shadow Becomes Stakeholder in INDISTRY

Blair was nominated in 2012 for a Grammy for his work on Lady Gaga's Born This Way album and executive produced the Artpop album, in addition to co-writing and producing 6 songs on the A Star Is Born soundtrack. He will reunite with Gaga as producer on her upcoming sixth studio album. A global icon, he has toured across the world, sold 20 million singles, five million albums, produced three Billboard #1 albums, and five Billboard Top 40 singles. Blair will also serve as the keynote speaker at INDISTRY's inaugural MUV Summit ( 'Music Uniting Visionaries' ) in Los Angeles in 2020.

"I immediately understood what INDISTRY was about and what they are trying to do for musicians and creatives. I have always been a collaborator and INDISTRY gives me a way to collaborate, teach and learn along with my fans and other creatives. I'm proud to be a part of this innovative company," says Blair.

Blair has worked with today's biggest voices in music including Common, Rachel Platten, Sia, Estelle, Pitbull, Austin Mahone, and Jason Derulo with his music appearing in campaigns for Beats by Dre, Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light, Ford, and Armani. In addition to writing and producing, Blair is the Global Music Director of W Hotels, and has a co-publishing deal with Primary Wave Music.

"We are excited to have Paul as a stakeholder in INDISTRY's success. He is a music extraordinaire with a hunger for innovation, which is synonymous to our platform," says CEO Mary Landaverde. "Paul's insight and creative expertise will be critically important, as we expand our partnerships with indie artists to showcase their work," she says. "As a musical genius, he is refreshingly humble, yet fierce in his aim to educate this new generation of creatives," adds Landaverde. "We hope to bring out more of his personality as an artist and business entrepreneur through his Celebrity Channel on INDISTRY."

INDISTRY was founded by Landaverde and Angara, who wanted to create a pro-artist community that champions the work of emerging talent in TV, film, and music with offerings like the Emerging Artist channels, Music Videos and premium INDISTRY Live content. "The Women Who Are INDISTRY," crafted the streaming platform with the goal to create and showcase content that makes a positive social impact in today's world. INDISTRY's unique interactive technology allows users to not only watch content, but shop available products on their screen, donate to a cause, or social-share content, all in real time. INDISTRY is now streaming in 155 countries and available on Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices, as well as on Apple TV.

