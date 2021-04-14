Grammy-Nominated Juan Winans Joined By Sister and Actress Deborah Joy Winans for Single ‘Never On My Own’

"Never On My Own" is a follow-up to Juan Winans' No. 1 Billboard hit, "It Belongs To Me," with his wife, Lisa Winans, featuring his uncle, Marvin L. Winans. The tune previews Juan's upcoming album, Legacy , which, Juan explains, "references the musical legacy I've inherited and hope to build upon. It is equally about my legacy as a Black man in America."

Juan and Deborah Joy previously starred together as BeBe and CeCe Winans, in the 2019 stage musical Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story. Deborah Joy Winans is best known for her role as Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee on the hit drama series, Greenleaf.

"She possesses that incredibly rich tone and texture that is consistent amongst the women in the Winans family," says Juan of his sister, adding, "'Never On My Own' attests to the security and peace we can derive from knowing that God never leaves us. It is also the perfect song because it is an accurate description of our relationship."

"I never saw myself as a singer until working with Juan in the musical 'Born For This,'" says Deborah Joy. "He helped me find my voice. He is an amazing singer/songwriter, but an even better brother."

The new single is a danceable testimony that will engage fans of old-school R&B. The track also features a chorus throwback to "On My Own," the 1986 Patti LaBelle/Michael McDonald hit. "It's a song we grew up loving and listening to," explains Juan. "I am grateful to the original writers, Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager, for allowing me to do that."

Juan is a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family. He began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with brother Carvin, and cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group's first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Album charts. Juan's father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy-winning group The Winans, which includes uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans.

Deborah Joy recently starred in Lifetime's Color of Love and co-starred in TV One's Don't Waste Your Pretty in addition to appearing on Greenleaf. Deborah Joy was also featured on each of the series' soundtracks, including the hit singles "The Master's Calling" and "Change" with Patti LaBelle. Her other credits include the role of her aunt, CeCe Winans, in the Lifetime television movie Whitney. In July 2020, she released her protest song, "I Won't Stop Breathing," written by Juan and Lisa Winans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Media Contact:

Gwendolyn Quinn

Gwendolyn Quinn Public Relations

[email protected]

917-769-7808

SOURCE DARE Records

Related Links

https://www.dare-records.com

