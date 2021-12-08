Grammy-Nominated Multiplatinum Multi-Instrumentalist The Fabulous Moonshyne Brown Unleashes Black Psychedelica

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum, multi-instrumentalist, psychedelic rock artist Moonshyne Brown unleashes Black Psychedelica via his independent label The Anti-Robot Art Society. This project was written, produced, performed, engineered and all instruments by Moonshyne Brown entirely. The concept album takes an artful, freefalling leap from the ordinary into a new dimension. The sweeping, eponymous introduction draws open the curtains and reveals this album will be a spectacle you had no idea you needed. The first single, "Lucky", is an aural story in three acts. The deep driving bass carries you into the groove while the chanting envelopes you into a spell of rhythm. The guitar solo guides you into a wavy, tribal ritualistic and psychedelic transition. The upbeat, punk rock vibe of "Shake It" sounds like glam and leather; the reggae rock-tinged "Marijuana (The Smoker's Suite)" is a smoker's dream with its Lee "Scratch" Perry meets Jimi Hendrix energy; while "Raggedy Ann" gives the listener big boss, gritty rock-n-roll bravado. No matter the track selection on this edgy project, you are sure to get the largest dose of rock-n-roll your musical taste buds can stand. Black Psychedelica is the debut project released by the unique boutique record label The Anti-Robot Art Society, created by The Fabulous Moonshyne Brown and industry veteran Will Covington. Referred to as The ARAS, this powerhouse is a visionary label releasing all projects on an NFT platform; making it among the first of its kind. Black Psychedelica arrives to take you for a ride January 2022. The sonic masterpiece can be purchased at www.distortedcult.com/music-merchandise. Search to stream Black Psychedelica on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more!

Album cover art for Black Psychedelica Cover art for single "Lucky" from the upcoming album Black Psychedelica

Follow The Fabulous Moonshyne Brown

www.instagram.com/thefabulousmoonshynebrown

www.twitter.com/MoonshyneBrown

https://www.thefabulousmoonshynebrown.com

For further press/inquiries contact: Rhonda Fleming, Managing Director

https://www.distortedcult.com/contact

email: [email protected]

ph: (305) 916-6016

SOURCE Moonshyne Brown