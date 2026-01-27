GRAMMY NOMINATED POP-REGGAE LEGENDS UB40 TO EMBARK ON UPCOMING “THE UNSTOPPABLE TOUR” - LAUNCHING NATIONWIDE AND IN CANADA ON SEPTEMBER 18

OFFICIAL UB40 BAND RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON THEIR UPCOMING 40-CITY TOUR WITH A NEW ALBUM RELEASING THIS SUMMER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time Grammy® nominated UB40 announces their upcoming U.S. and Canadian "THE UNSTOPPABLE TOUR" - which will run this September 18 through November 15. The legendary reggae-pop band -- one of the most successful and influential British groups of all time with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, with trademark global #1 hits "Red Red Wine" and "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You"; and U.S. Top 10s "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)" and "The Way You Do The Things You Do," returns this fall to North America for a fifth consecutive year. The group will perform in 40 markets at major amphitheaters and performing arts centers across America (including New York City and Los Angeles), and Canada.

Pre-sale for the "THE UNSTOPPABLE TOUR" is now available at https://ub40.global/tour/ with the password: UNSTOPPABLE; and general on-sale begins on January 30 at 10:00 A.M. local time. Tickets and fan experiences with VIP Meet & Greet and Merch Packages are also available for purchase at their official website, UB40.GLOBAL, and local ticket outlets (fan experiences are provided by 237 Global). The group also plans to release a brand new album this summer (details are forthcoming) and can be pre-ordered on the band's website.

The official UB40 band featuring original and founding members James Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals); Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugel/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone), Gilly G (MC vocals), Matt Campbell (backing vocals) – and lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle -- will be bringing their worldwide hit singles to the stage with "Red Red Wine," "Food For Thought," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," and much more.

Says Robin Campbell, "We can't wait to embark on 'The Unstoppable Tour,' as the tour title says that's how we are feeling! New music, more shows than our last visit, and a more extensive tour of Canada. This will be our fifth consecutive year back in North America and we couldn't be happier to be coming back. We are currently in the studio working on our new album which will be out before we arrive, and we can't wait for the fans to hear what we have been cooking up!"

Adds Jimmy Brown, "Really looking forward to this year's USA tour. It's always fun getting on the road. We could fly on the longer journeys, but we prefer to go by road. You get to see the changing landscape and meet ordinary people along the way. I think this is the fifth year in a row now that we have toured the states, and it just keeps getting better. More gigs, bigger venues, bigger production. American audiences are the loudest in the world, and the crowd has become more and more diverse over the years. Can't wait to get there."

As the world's biggest-selling reggae group with more than 50 UK charting singles and 17 UK Top 10 albums, the group, formed in Birmingham, England, has been recording and touring since 1978. Originating as group of young friends with working-class origins, UB40 has gone on to becoming four-time Grammy® nominees (including for "Best Reggae Album") while spending a combined 11 plus years on the charts.

In 2008, former lead singer Ali Campbell left the group to pursue a solo career, and was replaced by his brother, Duncan Campbell, who fronted the group until he retired due to illness in 2021. Matt Doyle has since taken over as lead singer/guitarist, leading the last four major UB40 tours, and performing on their latest 2024 album, "UB45," which features new songs and re-imagined classics, commemorating their historic 45th anniversary – reaching #5 on the UK official album chart.

UB40 "Unstoppable Tour" Dates Are As Follows :

September 18 – Ottawa, ON – Venue TBA

September 19 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

September 20 – Moncton, NB – The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

September 22 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

September 23 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

September 25 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

September 26 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

September 29 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

September 30 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore

October 2 – Windsor, ON –The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

October 3 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort

October 4 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foellinger Theatre

October 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

October 8 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

October 9 – St. Paul, MN– Palace Theatre

October 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

October 13 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

October 14 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

October 16 – Bremerton, WA – Admiral Theatre

October 17 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

October 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

October 20 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

October 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

October 23 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

October 24 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino

October 25 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavil Theatre

October 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 30 – Fort McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino

October 31 – San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

November 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

November 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

November 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 7 – Pine Bluff, AR – Saracen Casino Resort

November 8 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

November 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

November 13 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

November 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theatre

November 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

