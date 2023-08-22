Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter Torica Releases New Anthem "A Whole Mood" For Women Reclaiming Who They Are After A Breakup

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing like watching a woman reclaim who she is after a failed relationship and reminding her ex about how he fumbled a good thing. Grammy-nominated songstress Torica , delivers a new anthem for the ladies with her hot-new single "A Whole Mood" ; for those who've gotten to the point in a relationship where they've had enough of the disappointments and it's time for them to get back to themselves.

A Whole Mood Cover Art Torica Press Photo

"A Whole Mood is about how romantic relationships can drain your energy causing shifts in each other's mood until one person decides to walk away. On this song, Torica's emotionally charged delivery will pull you in as she reminds her ex that she is "A Whole Mood." – Torica on new single

Most may remember Torica from singing the hook on the popular rap group Field Mob's Billboard chart-topping hit record "Sick of Being Lonely" produced by Jazze Pha. Since then, she's gone on to work with industry heavyweights such as Snoop Dogg, Polow Da Don, Monica, Rick Ross, and countless others. Her work as a musical creative has also led to a lucrative publishing deal with Warner Chappell and Grammy award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox (LVRN).

She is currently in the studio working on a new EP, A Whole Mood featuring production from Squat Beats, K Major, Go Grizz, Detroit Nix and executive produced by business mogul Dennis McKinley. The EP is slated to release later this year. Be sure to stream Torica's hot-new single "A Whole Mood" available now on all streaming platforms. Connect with her on social media @toricasworld and visit her website www.toricasworld.com for all new music, videos, performances, updates, and more!

ABOUT TORICA

TORICA is an American singer-songwriter, born and raised in Columbia, SC. At an early age, she began singing in church and winning local talent shows, helping develop her skills for captivating an audience. After finishing college, she headed to Atlanta in pursuit of her music dreams, landing a major label feature on the Grammy nominated, Billboard chart-topping hit, Sick of Being Lonely Geffen rap duo, Field Mob produced by Jazze Pha.

Her work in the industry has led to a lucrative publishing deal with Warner Chappell and Grammy award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox (LVRN). Being creative musically is second nature to this beauty, but she inherited hustle from her father. Torica is also a successful serial entrepreneur in the nightlife and hospitality industry. She is also a champion for women, "I think as women we're all superheroes in our own right…we've been in love, had our hearts broken, turned closed doors into opportunities, been successful in male-dominated industries, while being nurturing mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, and best friends…this is a man's world, but you know the rest."

