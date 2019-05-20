Grammy-Nominated Superstar Producer Sevn Thomas Creates Exclusive Music For Non-Dance, High Intensity Program 'STRONG by Zumba'

"I grew up in a musical household and have always been fascinated by the creation of music," said Sevn. "I was immediately drawn to STRONG by Zumba and their unique process of reverse engineering music by scoring the beats around the routines so that the high-intensity moves are seamlessly melded with the music. I love that I can translate my unique beats from the studio to the fitness studio and motivate people to burn calories and get toned!"

The partnership with Sevn marks the fourth big collaboration between STRONG by Zumba and a major global producer, following exclusive tracks created by Timbaland, Steve Aoki and Krewella.

"Sevn's innovative sounds, blending of multiple genres with hip-hop beats and wrapped with a hint of his signature Caribbean-inspired bounce syncs perfectly with STRONG by Zumba," said Zumba CEO, Alberto Perlman. "By working with world renowned producers, we are able to provide the best, most motivating and unique beats in every class that drive the ultimate afterburn."

STRONG by Zumba is a non-dance, one-hour group exercise class that combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves specifically designed and synced to original music. As a leader in creating original music and making the workout enjoyable for years, Zumba created a completely new concept in the high intensity space where the beat acts as the ultimate motivator.

Sevn's music will be exclusively for SYNC, the STRONG by Zumba Network -- an educational and music platform available to licensed STRONG by Zumba instructors who join the membership program.

