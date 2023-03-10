GRAMMY-NOMINATED WILDLIFE CONTROL RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'AGAIN AND AGAIN'

Critically acclaimed musician known for innovative music and videos returns to form following a five year hiatus

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --­­ Indie pop artist, Wildlife Control, today announced a new single Again and Again, along with an official music video. The track is part of a collection of songs which will be released throughout the year, culminating in an album release with a date TBD.

Again and Again is a classic piano ballad with modern production emblematic of Wildlife Control's unique sound. Details on the deeply personal backstory will be shared on the artist's YouTube and Instagram pages @wildlifecontrol. The official music video, available at https://youtube.com/wildlifecontrol , was shot on an iPhone in a single continuous take. It features a captivating performance at a Yamaha U3 piano with lyrics animated as a love letter. Wildlife Control will host a global livestream, featuring acoustic performances of Again and Again and other popular songs, on March 10, 2023 at 4pm ET. Details at https://wildlifectrl.com

Wildlife Control said of the song, "I wrote Again and Again for a beautiful woman I barely knew, recorded a demo on a CD, and handed it to her hoping to get a date. Fast forward several years – she's my life partner and we have two amazing kids. I hope listeners find their own meaning and this personal song can inspire love again, and again."

After spending several years immersed in music, machine learning, and robotics, Wildlife Control realized those technologies are well-suited to solving technical problems while now, more than ever, art and creativity need the full spirit of a human and personal approach. Again and Again and the collection of songs to follow are the culmination of that realization. Wildlife Control's music is available globally on major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer.

ABOUT WILDLIFE CONTROL

Wildlife Control began as a collaboration between the Shah brothers while based on opposite coasts in Brooklyn and San Francisco. Their early work blurred the lines between visual art, music, and technology, drawing critical praise and garnering a global audience. Grammy-nominated musician and producer, Neil Shah, continues that tradition while adding a renewed focus on the crafts of songwriting and storytelling. For more information please visit https://wildlifectrl.com .

Media Contact:

Wildlife Control

E­mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Wildlife Control