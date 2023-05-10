Grammy Nominee Ondara Wins Grand Prize in International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

Judges include Coldplay, The Lumineers, Linkin Park, Tom Waits, Rosanne Cash, Needtobreathe, Sara Evans, Danilo Perez, ACraze, and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) has announced the winners of its 2022 competition, awarding top honors to a diverse group of talented songwriters from around the world. The annual competition, which is known for recognizing emerging and established songwriters, received more than 15,000 entries from 137 countries. Winners were selected by a judging panel made up of well-known celebrity recording artists and industry professionals.

ISC 2022 Grand Prize Winner - Ondara International Songwriting Competition

Founded in 2002, ISC is recognized to be one of the most respected and prestigious songwriting competitions in the world. Winning ISC is a significant accomplishment for a songwriter as it provides recognition, exposure, and potential opportunities for their music to be heard by a wider audience.

ISC winners have included many artists who have gone on to achieve great success, including Vance Joy, Illenium, Bastille, Tones and I, Gotye, Fantastic Negrito, Lindsey Stirling, The Teskey Brothers, Passenger, Bastille, Faouzia, The Band Perry, and many more.

ISC is pleased to award the gifted singer/songwriter Ondara its highest honor, the 2022 Grand Prize. Originally from Kenya but now residing in the United States, the Grammy-nominated artist Ondara wins a $50K prize package that includes $25K in cash, as well as various other prizes. His winning entry, "An Alien In Minneapolis," is from his third album, The Spanish Villager No. 3, and is a powerful and emotive piece that describes his true-life experience of moving to America and being an outsider in a foreign place. His work showcases his masterful songwriting skills and reflects a deep understanding of the human condition and the power of music to connect people from different backgrounds.

"Ondara's music is a true reflection of the diversity and richness of the human experience," said Candace Avery, ISC Founder and Director. "His ability to convey authentic, complex emotions through his lyrics and music is truly remarkable. We are very excited about this artist, and it is such an honor to award the ISC Grand Prize to him."

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, many other songwriters excel in their respective genres and are a testament to the high caliber of submissions received. ISC awards a First, Second, and Third Place in each of the 24 categories, as well as Honorable Mentions and a public vote winner called Peoples Voice. These winners hail from all over the world (53% of this year's winners come from outside the USA) and represent diverse cultures while ranging from talented amateurs to seasoned songwriting veterans. Categories include all genres of contemporary music, from Pop to World Music to Country to Instrumental to Rock to Hip-Hop, and many more.

