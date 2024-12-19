GRAMMY-WINNING ARTIST ALESSIA CARA PARTNERS WITH LENOVO AND INTEL FOR THE "MADE BY" CAMPAIGN, FEATURING A BEHIND-THE-SCENES MINISERIES AND EXCLUSIVE LIVE EXPERIENCE

At the core of this partnership is the creation of a visually stunning album trailer and accompanying miniseries designed through collaboration between Alessia, her creative team, and some of today's most influential creatives across production, styling, design, and world building. Directors Dario Caracciolo and Gordy De St. Jeor are adapting the album into a visual trailer experience while celebrity stylist Christian Stroble delivers the wardrobe aesthetic. Visual Artists and Content Creators Maris Jones and Gaia Alari are lending their unique creative talents to build custom graphics and set design key scenes for the trailer. All creatives involved in the production will utilize the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition and other Lenovo Yoga devices to bring their artistic visions to life. Beyond the influential creatives, all members of the creative and production teams, from storyboarding to creating captivating graphics, will utilize Lenovo's laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors to empower and elevate each phase of the creative process.

"It's been over a three year journey and I'm so happy that Love & Hyperbole will finally get to float around in the universe," said Cara. "What we are creating with this trailer is a testament to Lenovo and Intel's innovative technology and a talented creative team who worked so hard to bring the world I've been creating to life. We had a ton of fun making this. I hope my listeners love these visual stories as much as I do."

The "Made By Alessia Cara" campaign will feature a three-part episodic series that documents the creative journey behind the development of the album trailer, capturing how Lenovo and Intel support and inspire Alessia's vision. Throughout these episodes, fans will get an exclusive look into the creative process, how Lenovo's laptops and Intel Core Ultra processors amplify collaboration and creativity for Alessia and her team and emphasize the integral roles of Maris Jones and Gaia Esther Maria in shaping the project's artistic direction.

"At Lenovo, we are always seeking ways to showcase the interconnectedness of creativity and technology across our partners and products," said Milo Speranzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "The 'Made By Alessia Cara' partnership offers fans an exclusive look into her latest album while highlighting the creators and tech that brought it to life."

"With technology as our canvas, Intel is pushing the boundaries of creativity and collaboration to enhance the human experience," said Asma Aziz, America's Marketing Director at Intel. "AI empowers us to amplify imagination and innovation, proving that when applied in amazing partnerships such as this one with Lenovo, technology has limitless potential to inspire and connect."

"Universal Music Group for Brands, Lenovo, and Intel have continued to collaborate on campaigns that highlight the transformative role of technology in shaping the music industry," said Richard Yaffa, EVP of Universal Music Group For Brands. "The 'Made By Alessia Cara' campaign is another example of how we think beyond the conventional to provide artists with the tools to bring their creative visions to life. By partnering with Alessia on this campaign and utilizing Lenovo and Intel's innovative technology, we're all able to enhance the storytelling of her newest album and inspire audiences to see the possibilities when imagination is empowered by technology."

In addition, Lenovo, Intel, and Alessia will host an exclusive album underplay event for fans in early February 2025. This event will feature a live performance by Alessia accompanied by interactive projection mapping and other immersive elements, all designed to highlight the synergy between music, art, and Lenovo and Intel's cutting-edge technology.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition and additional Lenovo Yoga products used in the campaign exemplify Lenovo's ongoing commitment to empowering creativity through technology. Enabled by Intel Core Ultra processors, Lenovo Aura Edition devices were imagined and co-engineered with Intel to deploy premium experiences like Smart Modes, Smart Share, and Smart Care to provide creators like Alessia with the tools they need to fully immerse themselves in the creative process. Paired together, Lenovo's laptops and Intel's processors seamlessly combine productivity with an intuitive user experience that supports and elevates creative output.

Fans can anticipate the release of Alessia Cara's official album trailer and the episodic series in January 2025, followed by the highly anticipated album Love & Hyperbole on February 14, 2025. Head to lenovo.com/yoga soon for more information on the partnership.

About Alessia Cara

Since catapulting to stardom with quintessential loner anthem "Here" in 2015, the singer/songwriter has matured alongside her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed "How Far I'll Go" to the Moana soundtrack. She then added further platinum plaques to her collection with "Stay," a dizzying club collaboration with Zedd, and an unforgettable feature on Logic's "1-800-273-8255." The Brampton, Ontario, native returned in 2018 with The Pains of Growing, which won a Juno Award for Best Album and Songwriter of the Year cemented Cara as one of her generation's foremost singer/songwriters. Her last album, In The Meantime, that featured hit singles "Best Days" and "Sweet Dream." The album was met with critical acclaim from Pitchfork , Billboard , Rolling Stone, with The New York Times calling it "Incisive and introspective as ever. Cara continues to position herself as both pop star and therapist."

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com. © Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Universal Music Group For Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG For Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams in 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG For Brands helps define a brand's authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament to the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands. Learn more at www.umgb.com .

