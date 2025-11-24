GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series presents Stellidaura's Revenge by Francesco Provenzale

When her beloved is shot by a jealous rival, Stellidaura is out for revenge in this hidden gem of the Italian Baroque coming to Boston on Thanksgiving weekend

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series returns on Thanksgiving weekend with Stellidaura's Revenge by Italian Baroque composer Francesco Provenzale. A courtly love triangle is torn apart by violent passions in this tragicomedy from the Neopolitan Riviera, circa 1674. The opera will be performed twice in Boston on Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30 followed by a virtual presentation from Sunday, December 14 through Sunday, December 28.

Provenzale, a hugely influential figure in Neapolitan opera, wrote this chamber opera to be performed at a prince's summer palazzo in 1674. Breathtaking laments combine with lively tarantellas to produce a wildly entertaining cavalcade of romance, murder, and intrigue. Our star-crossed lovers must navigate mistaken identities, bumbling servants, and attempted assassinations to find out whether they are destined for a happy ending or an early grave. Enjoy this earthy, Shakespearean drama, full of twists and turns and set to one of the most beautiful musical scores of the 17th century.

GRAMMY-winning Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs join with internationally acclaimed Stage Director Gilbert Blin to create this all-new production featuring captivating musicianship, stylish staging, and lavish costumes. The stellar cast features soprano Hannah De Priest as vengeful Stellidaura, GRAMMY-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan as jealous Prince Orismondo, and tenor Richard Pittsinger as loyal Armidoro, with and baritone Giuseppe Naviglio and soprano Mara Riley as the long-suffering servants. Rounding out the directorial team are Concertmaster Robert Mealy leading the all-star BEMF Chamber Ensemble, Movement Director Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière, Costume Designer Seth Bodie, and Executive Producer Kathleen Fay.

Tickets can be purchased at https://BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. In-person tickets are priced at $30, $50, $65, $95, and $130 each; Virtual Tickets are $25.

ABOUT THE BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).

