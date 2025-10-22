Grammy-Winning Recording Artist and Entrepreneur, Future, Disrupts the Beverage Scene with Roué: A New Wine and RTD Brand for today's style-driven and culturally connected drinkers.

Roué was born from Future's personal experience within the beverage landscape. As a wine enthusiast, he noticed a gap in the market: a lack of brands that genuinely resonated with his lifestyle or that spoke to the preferences of today's consumers who want quality and style without the intimidating jargon of traditional wine culture. This observation led to the conceptualization of Roué: a brand developed to bring fresh design, high quality innovation, and an inclusive ethos to a category often perceived as entrenched in tradition.

"I enjoy wine, but couldn't find a brand that truly reflected me, something current, innovative and connected to the culture," said Future. "So, I created it. Roué is about bringing diversity into the wine world and showing what's possible when creativity and culture collide. Roué is for everyone who's ever felt unseen in spaces like this. Roué is culture, creativity, and authenticity in a bottle."

Roué's initial wine offerings include a 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2024 Sauvignon Blanc. The Cabernet Sauvignon features 100% organic grapes from Paso Robles, California, a region recognized for its diverse viticulture and a spirit of innovation that Roué aligns with. The Sauvignon Blanc originates from Lake County, where high elevation and specific climatic conditions support the cultivation of aromatic white varietals. Roué's Sauvignon Blanc is also produced with high-quality organic grapes, intended to deliver a fruit-forward experience and a balanced finish. The brand emphasizes the use of sustainable harvesting methods, leveraging the local soil, climate, and altitude to produce a wine designed for a rich flavor profile.

Roué's commitment to reimagining the category extends beyond the liquid to a striking product presentation. The wine bottles are custom designed with a multi-faceted form, a stunning departure from standard wine packaging. This design is presented as a direct reflection of Future's multifaceted artistic dimensions, mirroring his profound impact on music, groundbreaking influence in fashion, and broader cultural footprint. It aims to offer a distinctive tactile and visual experience during consumption, extending his creative vision into the world of wine.

Beyond fine wine, Roué also strategically enters the burgeoning Ready-to-Drink (RTD) category. This expansion allows the brand, developed by Future with co-founder and beverage industry expert Ryan Ayotte, to connect with consumers across a wider array of drinking occasions and provides diverse choices for consumers with varied taste preferences, extending Roué's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility within the beverage landscape.

In the RTD category, Roué introduces two luscious cocktails, Ruby Passion and Lemon Lust, crafted by blending premium wine with the essence and juices of natural fruits. In a sector predominantly utilizing cans, Roué has chosen to bottle its RTD products in premium, embossed glass. This choice underscores Future's commitment to delivering a fully sensorial and tactile experience that elevates even casual drinking occasions.

"Roué represents a commitment to quality and a contemporary approach to how wine and ready-to-drink beverages are perceived and enjoyed. Roué is for the dreamers, the disruptors, and the trailblazers who refuse to be defined by convention. We're inviting consumers to 'Make the Moment' their own," commented Ryan Ayotte.

Roué has secured best-in-class distribution partners, ensuring the brand reaches consumers with scale and credibility from the start. In Georgia, Roué is aligned with Georgia Crown Distributing Co., one of the state's leading beverage distributors. Nationally, the brand has aligned with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, providing unparalleled access to markets, retailers, and on-premise accounts across the U.S. These partnerships underscore Roué's commitment to both quality distribution and industry-leading execution, setting the foundation for meaningful growth.

Roué will be initially available in Georgia, Florida and California through leading retailers such as BevMo, Gopuff, and Total Wine, as well as direct-to-consumer in 44 states via drinkroue.com. The Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc will be offered at a suggested retail price of $29.99, while the RTD Cocktails will be available at $14.99 per 4-pack. Roué will also be available at premier bars, restaurants and other fine establishments, bringing its unique blend of quality and culture directly to the hands of tastemakers and wine lovers everywhere.

About Roué:

Roué is a new beverage brand founded by Grammy-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Future with beverage industry leader Ryan Ayotte. Developed from Future's personal vision to bring creativity, style, and inclusivity to the wine and RTD categories, Roué offers products crafted with world-class quality ingredients, delivering a consistently smooth, rich, and delicious experience. Each product is presented in unique, custom-designed packaging that reflects the brand's commitment to elevated moments. The brand's ethos is encapsulated by its tagline, "Make the Moment." Roué wines (Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc) are available at a Suggested Retail Price (SRP) of $29.99 per bottle, and Roué RTD 4-packs are available at an SRP of $14.99.

SOURCE FreeBevz