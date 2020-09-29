Gran Centenario, the Mexican Fútbol Federation and Soccer United Marketing Announce Multi-year Partnership, Becoming the Official Tequila of the Mexican National Team's Annual U.S. Tour

As the number one tequila in Mexico, 1 founded by the first Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco and is a traditional, family-owned tequila rooted in over a century of craft. Together, through this partnership, Gran Centenario and the Mexican National Team will honor their shared heritage, and ignite the spirit of Mexico across the U.S. this year and next. In 2020, they will toast thousands of fans at-home through a series of digital experiences, national consumer sweepstakes and more – all of which serve as a teaser for the highly anticipated 2021 U.S. Tour, widely known and followed by fans as #MexTour.

"There is nothing more representative of Mexico than Gran Centenario Tequila and our beloved Selección Mexicana. This partnership officially brings together two long-established, Mexican heritage brands, and we are so proud to bring the spirit of the game – and our country – to U.S based fans at home this year, and in stadiums around the U.S. in 2021," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Proximo Spirits.

Kicking off in September, the Mexican National Team will play a series of games without fans, leading up to Liga MX Liguilla in November. Viewers can tune in at home on Univisión and raise a glass to Mexico's favorite team as they take on Guatemala (Wednesday, 9/30 at 10 p.m. ET), the Netherlands (Wednesday, 10/7 at 2:45 p.m. ET), and Argelia (Tuesday, 10/13 at 3 p.m. ET).

The Mexican National Team's digital and social channels will be host to exclusive content for fans. Gran Centenario programs include the Grow Some Wings series, interviewing legendary players Luis Hernández (known as 'El Matador') and Jared Borgetti. Fans will be encouraged to submit their questions by replying to @MiSeleccionmxEN tweets promoting the upcoming series. Gran Centenario will also be collaborating with Mexican National Team goalkeeper Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa and Hispanic National Radio Host Erazno y La Chokolata to produce the Saca Las Alas y Vuelo con Memo digital content series. Fans will be able to share content for the chance to virtually meet Guillermo Ochoa live.

Gran Centenario will also launch a fan sweepstakes, providing the chance to win the ultimate at home-viewing package as the Mexican National Team plays in Mexico and Europe this season. Details to enter will be announced on October 1, 2020.

"Soccer United Marketing is proud to announce a partnership between Gran Centenario Tequila and the Mexican National Team's U.S. Tour," said Carter Ladd, Senior Vice President of Soccer United Marketing. "With a shared history for delivering fun experiences, we look forward to working with Gran Centenario to celebrate special moments and engage millions of fans on a deeper lever for many years to come."

The annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour (#MexTour) has become one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S., with an average of approximately 50,000 fans per game. With nearly 90 games played since 2002, the Mexican National Team has utilized the matches to reach its fervent fan base across North America and prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup.

For more information, please visit MexTour.org or grancentenario.com.

1 Based on value and case volume. Nielsen and ISCAM Syndicated Tequila Category combined, Total Mexico, 12 month period ended Jun 30, 2020.

###

About Gran Centenario:

Gran Centenario has been carrying Mexican traditions and heritage for centuries. Founded in 1857 by Lazaro Gallardo, the first Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is a family-owned tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico at Ex Hacienda Los Camichines. The exceptional quality and taste of Gran Centenario Tequilas make them perfect neat, on the rocks or in any classic tequila cocktail for the moments in life that call for celebration. The #1 tequila in its home country of Mexico, Gran Centenario has received awards at prestigious industry competitions including the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 2019 New York International Spirits Competition, and was named a 2019 "Hot Brand" by Impact, the leading source for exclusive data on the alcoholic beverage industry in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.grancentenario.com or follow on Instagram at @grancentenariotequila.

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Ex Hacienda Los Camichines, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About Soccer United Marketing:

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the U.S. market), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup™ and Concacaf Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

SOURCE Gran Centenario Tequila