Grana Padano PDO And Urbani Truffles Announce First Annual Black Truffle Festival

Each participating restaurant will showcase specially created dishes that feature the diversity and appeal of Grana Padano PDO cheese and Black Truffles from Urbani Truffles. Prominent chefs and restaurateurs in all three cities will create a set of specialty dishes, expertly pairing the luxurious Black Truffles with Grana Padano PDO cheese.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Urbani Truffles for this special occasion," says Elisabetta Serraiotto, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium. "It is an opportunity for chefs to put their own creative spin on dishes using Grana Padano and Summer Black Truffles, two outstanding ingredients that embody the best of Italy's rich culinary heritage."

In New York, participating restaurants span the city, from Michelin-starred establishments such as Michael White's Ai Fiori to Harlem's highly-rated Vinateria and Brooklyn's new hot spot Mother Dough Pizza. In San Francisco, feast at Michael Mina and A16. In Miami, head to delicious destinations like Oceana Bal Harbour and Salumeria 104.

"This festival is an opportunity to celebrate summer and to enjoy an Italian delicacy like no other," says Vittorio Giordano, Vice President of Urbani Truffles USA. "We are proud to work with our friends at Grana Padano to bring chefs the best pairing of the season."

A full list of participating restaurants, organized by city, is available here, supported by media sponsor, Fine Cooking.

ABOUT GRANA PADANO PDO

Cistercian monks first created Grana Padano approximately 1,000 years ago, as a way for the dairy farmers of northern Italy to preserve excess milk. By the 15th century, Grana Padano was one of the most popular cheeses in Italy. Today with almost 5 million wheels produced in 2017 of which 1,800 million wheels were exported, it's the most consumed PDO cheeses worldwide. "Grana" comes from Latin for "grain" due to its granular texture and "Padano" indicates it is "of the Po River." A pale yellow cheese with a bright, nutty flavor, Grana Padano is made with partially-skimmed milk from Italian Holstein-Friesian cows, only from the production area, and comes in three ages: 9 to 16 months, over 16 months and Riserva, from 20 months to 24 and over.

ABOUT URBANI TRUFFLES

Also operating as a family business, since their inception in 1852, Urbani's reputation for excellence has been carefully and faithfully handed from one generation to the next. The continued success of Urbani has arguably been made possible by the unique charisma and profound knowledge of the family's fourth generation to run the company, Paolo and Bruno. Their greatest pleasure is seeing their truffles, which are found and picked in fertile woodlands, being served on tables in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the world.

